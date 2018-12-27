Things are continuing to heat up for Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons!

On Wednesday night, the supermodel, 22, posted a glamorous black-and-white photo of herself on Instagram. While most of her followers were taken aback by Jenner’s stunning appearance, there was one comment that stood out among the rest.

Although NBA star Simmons, 22, has yet to confirm his relationship with Jenner, he dropped two, flirty, drooling face emojis on the photo.

Ben Simmons' comment Instagram

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that even though Jenner has been a mainstay in the stands cheering on the Philadelphia 76ers star, that doesn’t mean they’ve made their relationship official.

“Kendall was spending time with Anwar [Hadid], but that ended and she started hanging out with Ben again. She hasn’t seen Anwar recently,” the source said of Jenner, who was previously linked to Gigi and Bella Hadid‘s younger brother, Anwar Hadid.

“When she’s not working, she’s been focusing her free time on Ben and flying to Philadelphia,” the source added.

Jenner and Simmons first sparked romance rumors earlier this summer.

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had a courtside seat next to his mother, Julie Simmons, as the 76ers played the Washington Wizards in Philadelphia. Jenner was photographed laughing and smiling with Julie.

Earlier in November, Jenner attended another one of Simmons’ games, where she jokingly booed sister Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend Tristan Thompson, whose team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, eventually won the game.

Although the model caught some heat for teasing Thompson on the court, Kardashian defended her younger sister.

“My sister was watching HER man Play against my man…So of course she’s going to heckle the opposing team,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter, in response to a fan confused about why the new mother didn’t seem bothered by her sister’s actions.

While Jenner’s famous sisters are often more open about their significant others, a source told PEOPLE in July that she is “very protective” of her relationship with Simmons.

“She’s being very private about her relationship with Ben. Kendall’s really different from her sisters in that sense,” a source close to Jenner said.

“She honestly doesn’t want people talking about who she’s dating and is very protective of her personal life,” the source explained.