Kendall Jenner Steps Out with NBA Player Ben Simmons After Romance Rumors & Cheating Allegations

Hours after their rumored relationship first made headlines, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons stepped out together in Los Angeles.

Jenner, 22, and Philadelphia 76ers player Simmons, 21, were spotted hitting up the Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Wednesday night. Though they arrived separately and exited through different doors, they got in the same SUV at the end of the night, according to video obtained by TMZ.

The duo were also joined by Kaia Gerber and Jordyn Woods, who was reportedly hanging with another NBA player, Devin Booker.

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Roger/BACKGRID

Earlier, the model dined at Nobu Malibu along with Scott Disick, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble and a friend.

News of Jenner and Simmons’ rumored romance broke on Tuesday night, when Page Six reported the pair were spotted on a lunch date at the Beverly Hills Hotel this week after being seen with a group of friends at New York City hotspot Vandal last week. TMZ also reported that the duo grabbed dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on Monday.

Jenner’s rep did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Simmons was most recently linked to Tinashe, and on Wednesday the singer’s younger brother Kudzai accused the athlete of cheating on his sister with Jenner. (A rep for Tinashe did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

“Never met you before in my life. Days after u break my sis heart u do this… People all lied on her talking fake news about my sis *doing kardashian s— * u cheat on her w a Jenner,” he wrote.

Kudzai also claimed that Simmons — who has deleted all photos of him and Tinashe from his Instagram — and his sister only split on Sunday.

“Sorry for blowing up y’all twitter everyone,” he tweeted. “It was actually the only way to defend my sister against all this bulls—.”

Though Tinashe has not commented on the rumors, her other brother Thulani retweeted Kudzai’s tweet.

“He’s like my full boyfriend, I guess,” Tinashe told Billboard in late March about her relationship with Simmons. “It was official before it was on [Instagram]; that was just when everyone else found out.”

Jenner was last linked to NBA player Blake Griffin, 29, though they never discussed their relationship publicly.