Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Are Back Together, Source Says: ‘They Always Have the Best Time’

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons just can’t quit each other.

Days after they were spotted spending time together in New York City, a source confirms to PEOPLE that the supermodel and basketball player are giving their relationship another try.

“Kendall always liked Ben,” the source says. “They always have the best time together. They are dating and seem happy for now. They have both had a lot of time to see each other.”

But the source cautions that Jenner’s hectic modeling career and Simmons’ demanding NBA schedule are always factors.

“As soon as they get busy with their careers, it kind of fizzles out,” the source says. “But for now, everything is great.”

Rumors of a reconciliation first began to swirl after Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the Philadelphia 76ers guard rang in the New Year together.

Then, on Sunday, Jenner and Simmons were photographed out and about after grabbing a low-key lunch. The pair also hung out at the Moxy East Village’s Little Sister Lounge on Saturday night after the Sixers beat the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Jenner, 24, and Simmons, 23, were first linked in the summer of 2018 and dated on and off for about a year.

In May, a source told PEOPLE the relationship had “run its course,” but by December, it appeared to pick back up as Jenner was seen cheering on her ex at a home game in Philadelphia.