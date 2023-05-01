Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny 'Spend Almost Every Day Together,' Says Source: 'She Likes His Vibe'

A source tells PEOPLE that while "it was a slow start" for Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, the pair "are very cute together" and that "Kendall is happy" because the rapper is "very much a gentleman"

Published on May 1, 2023 12:33 PM

Things between Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are continuing to deepen their romance.

A source exclusively tells PEOPLE that The Kardashians star, 27, and "Tití Me Preguntó" crooner, 29, are "getting more serious."

"They are very cute together. Kendall is happy," the source continues. "He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill."

The insider also notes that "it was a slow start, but they spend almost every day together now."

"He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It's more of a relationship now," the insider adds. "Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him."

Kendall Jenner attend OBB Medias Grand Opening of OBB Studio; Bad Bunny attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Kendall Jenner; Bad Bunny. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images; Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Jenner first sparked dating rumors with the Puerto Rican rapper — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — in February when they were spotted leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant. According to TMZ, the pair were on a reported double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber.

At the time, a source said the 818 Tequila founder "recently started hanging out with" Bad Bunny.

"They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house," the insider shared. "She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming."

And while the duo has yet to make their relationship Instagram-official, Jenner and Bad Bunny have continued to step out together. The pair were even spotted looking very cozy together at Coachella last month after Jenner danced to Bad Bunny's set.

Jenner most recently dated NBA player Devin Booker. Bad Bunny was previously in long-term relationships with exes Carliz De La Cruz Hernández and Gabriela Berlingeri.

