Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's Relationship Timeline

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny made waves when they were first spotted together in February 2023, and the rumored couple have kept fans guessing ever since.

A source told PEOPLE the pair were "spending time together" shortly after they were seen leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant after a double date with the model's longtime pals Hailey and Justin Bieber.

For Jenner, Bad Bunny — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — is "different" from her past relationships, the insider added. "She likes him and is having fun."

Their rumored romance comes after Jenner ended her two-year relationship with NBA star Devin Booker in November 2022. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the former couple had parted ways due to their demanding jobs and "incredibly busy schedules." Meanwhile, Bad Bunny was most recently linked to Gabriela Berlingeri, whom he had reportedly been dating since 2017.

Most recently, the Kardashians star showed her support for the Puerto Rican rapper during his headlining set at Coachella, where she was seen swaying along to his music in the crowd.

From horseback riding dates to their first Coachella appearance, here's everything to know about Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's relationship.

February 18, 2023: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny first spark dating rumors after dining together

Kendall Jenner; Bad Bunny. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images; Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

The supermodel and singer were spotted exiting an L.A. restaurant together in late February after a supposed double date with the Biebers. Jenner sported a casual look in leather pants, black boots and an oversized grey jacket, while Bad Bunny went with cream pants, a brown jacket and a khaki-colored hat.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Jenner "recently started hanging out" with Bad Bunny.

"They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house," the insider said.

"She likes him and is having fun," the source continued. "He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming."

March 17, 2023: Bad Bunny seemingly disses Kendall Jenner's ex-boyfriend in song lyrics

Bad Bunny (left), Kendall Jenner (center) and Devin Booker (right). Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon; Kevin Mazur/Getty for Atlantis The Royal; Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty

Bad Bunny may not have confirmed his relationship with Jenner, but he did seem to take a shot at her ex-boyfriend in a feature on Eladio Carrión's song, "Coco Chanel."

During his verse, he appeared to make a reference to Booker's current team, the Phoenix Suns — and the NBA star seemingly didn't seem to appreciate the joke.

"Yo no soy malo, nah, bebé, eso e' un gimmick / Pero el sol de PR calienta má' que el de Phoenix / Ella lo sabe," Bad Bunny sang, which ultimately translates to, "I'm not bad, baby that's a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it."

Booker reportedly replied to Bad Bunny in a since-deleted comment on Instagram, writing, "He worried about another MAN again."

Bad Bunny further seemed to elude the song was referring to Jenner as he rapped "las de escorpio son peligro," which translates to "Scorpio women are dangerous." Jenner, who was born on Nov. 3, 1995, is famously a Scorpio.

April 2, 2023: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny ride horses together

The rumored couple went on a sweet horseback riding date in early April. The ranch rendezvous took place at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center in California, according to TMZ, and photos showed Bad Bunny and Jenner sharing a horse and getting cozy.

In the snaps, Bad Bunny holds onto the reins, keeping his arms around Jenner's waist while she takes a selfie of the pair.

April 14, 2023: Kendall Jenner dances along to Bad Bunny's set at Coachella

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Kylie Jenner Instagram

Jenner came out in support of her rumored boyfriend when Bad Bunny took the stage as the first headliner of the weekend at Coachella. The 818 Tequila founder was spotted dancing to the singer's music as he performed his Un Verano Sin Ti smash "Después de la Playa," which was his 25th and final song of the night.

In a leather jacket and blue denim shorts, Jenner was seen dancing in the crowd, where she showed off a few moves and even spun around with a big smile on her face. She was later joined by her sister Kylie Jenner, who shared a series of snaps from the festival, including one of her and her big sis posing and puckering up together.

April 15, 2023: Bad Bunny posts an Instagram story — and fans speculate whether Kendall Jenner is in the background

While the two were enjoying quality time at the festival, some fans were quick to point out that Bad Bunny may have made the relationship (almost) Instagram official, as they believed they caught snippets of Jenner's hair and voice in some videos on his Stories.

In the last of three videos, Bad Bunny is driving a golf cart and singing along to a Peso Pluma song with a woman by his side — whom fans speculate to be Jenner.

As the cart took a sharp turn, the woman spoke up, exclaiming, "You're gonna…" while her brunette hair appeared in the frame.

Though the posts expired, fans shared them on social media, and Twitter users have shared their suspicions since. "That's definitely Kendall Jenner in Bad Bunny's story," wrote one user.

April 16, 2023: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are spotted getting closer in the Coachella crowd

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner at Coachella. BACKGRID

Just two days after she joined the audience for Bad Bunny's performance, Jenner and the singer were seen getting "cozy" as they enjoyed another day of the annual music festival.

In a photo snapped of the pair, Jenner is smiling and talking to Bad Bunny, donning a white t-shirt and black sunglasses, while he wore a white collared shirt and a black-and-white checkered bandana that covered his face.

"They looked very cozy together," a photographer source told PEOPLE.