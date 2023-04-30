Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Enjoy Dinner Together in N.Y.C. amid Rumored Romance

The model and musician, who were first linked in February 2023, dined at Carbone on Saturday evening

By
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice

Published on April 30, 2023 01:13 PM
Photo: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID; T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are enjoying time together in the Big Apple.

Amid their rumored romance, the supermodel, 27, and the musician, 29, were spotted heading to eat at Carbone in New York City on Saturday evening.

For the nighttime outing, Jenner wore a sheer brown top, a leather miniskirt and knee-high, heeled boots.

Bad Bunny, meanwhile, looked casually cool in a black T-shirt and matching pants, which he completed with a black and yellow jacket.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Jenner and Bad Bunny first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted exiting a Los Angeles restaurant together in late February after a supposed double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Jenner "recently started hanging out" with Bad Bunny. "They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house," the insider said. "She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming."

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Their rumored romance comes after Jenner ended her two-year relationship with NBA star Devin Booker in November 2022. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the former couple had parted ways due to their demanding jobs and "incredibly busy schedules."

Bad Bunny — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — was most recently linked to Gabriela Berlingeri, whom he had reportedly been dating since 2017.

Most recently, the Kardashians star showed her support for the Puerto Rican rapper during his headlining set at Coachella.

Jenner was spotted dancing to the singer's music as he performed his Un Verano Sin Ti smash "Después de la Playa," which was his 25th and final song of the night.

