Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Sit Courtside at Lakers Playoff Game amid Rumored Romance

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that the pair were "getting more serious"

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 13, 2023 11:31 AM
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 12: Rapper Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner attends Game Six of the Western Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Golden State Warriors against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 12, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images)
Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny sported coordinating outfits as they stepped out for a basketball game amid their rumored romance.

The Kardashians star, 27, and "Tití Me Preguntó" singer, 29, were photographed side by side in high spirits at the Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors playoff game on Friday.

Jenner, who wore a white tank crop top and animal print skirt with matching snake print knee-high boots and holding a black leather jacket, was snapped getting close with the Puerto Rican rapper as they cheered courtside.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, appeared to match the reality star, wearing a leather jacket with a white button-up shirt and white snake print shoes. He also wore black jeans, a black cap and black sunglasses.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 12: Rapper Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner attends Game Six of the Western Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Golden State Warriors against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 12, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty

The pair were also photographed, each carrying a drink as they made their way down to the court, and chatting closely together once the game began. At one point, Bad Bunny even put his arm on Jenner's seat.

The highly anticipated game between the Lakers and Golden State Warriors — which ultimately ended with the Lakers winning 122–101 — appeared to keep the stars on the edge of their seats.

A source exclusively told PEOPLE earlier this month that the pair were "getting more serious."

"They are very cute together. Kendall is happy," the source said. "He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill."

The insider also noted that "it was a slow start, but they spend almost every day together now."

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 12: Rapper Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner attends Game Six of the Western Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Golden State Warriors against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 12, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty

"He hangs out with her friends, and she hangs out with his. It's more of a relationship now," the insider added. "Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him."

Jenner first sparked dating rumors with the rapper in February when they were spotted leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant. According to TMZ, the pair were on a reported double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber.

At the time, a source said the 818 Tequila founder "recently started hanging out with" Bad Bunny.

"They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house," the insider shared. "She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming."

And while the duo has yet to make their relationship Instagram-official, Jenner and Bad Bunny have continued to step out together. The pair were even spotted looking very cozy together at Coachella last month after Jenner danced to Bad Bunny's set, and stepped out together for a Met Gala afterparty.

