Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny Seen Together at Coachella: 'They Looked Very Cozy,' Says Source (Exclusive)

The model and the musician were pictured looking close in the crowd at the desert music festival on Sunday

By
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on April 17, 2023 11:00 AM
Indio, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny show some PDA at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, CA
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner at Coachella. Photo: BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are spending more time together.

Amid their rumored romance, the supermodel, 27, and the rapper, 29, were pictured looking close in the crowd at Coachella on Sunday, just days after he performed a headline set at the annual music festival.

In the photo, Jenner smiled while sporting a white T-shirt and black sunglasses as she chatted with the musician, who covered up with a black-and-white checkered bandana around his face and black sunglasses. He also wore an oversized white patterned shirt and silver hoop earrings.

"They looked very cozy together," a photographer source tells PEOPLE.

The pair being spotted together comes after Jenner was seen cheering him on at the festival. In a video posted on TikTok Saturday, she could be seen dancing in the crowd as the singer headlined during a two-hour set the previous day.

In the clip, Jenner danced in the audience as the superstar — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — performed his Un Verano Sin Ti smash "Después de la Playa."

Wearing a leather jacket and blue denim shorts, Jenner was surrounded by others in the crowd as she showed off a few moves, including a little spin, and smiled and clapped.

The track was the 25th and final song performed during Bad Bunny's Coachella set, which also included hits such as "I Like It" and "Moscow Mule."

Reps for Jenner and Bad Bunny have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Kendall Jenner attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party; LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: Bad Bunny poses backstage during Opening Night and Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon
Kendall Jenner; Bad Bunny. Karwai Tang/WireImage; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty for CinemaCon

Jenner's support of the Puerto Rican rapper comes after the pair were reported to be "spending time together" in February.

That same month, they were spotted leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant after a reported double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber, according to TMZ.

"Kendall recently started hanging out with [Bad Bunny]," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They were introduced by friends."

The insider added, "He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house. She likes him and is having fun. He is different from the guys she dated in the past. He is very charming."

The duo was also spotted cozying up while enjoying a horseback ride at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center in California earlier this month, as first reported by TMZ. Photos from the outing showed Jenner in front of Bad Bunny as they rode the horse together, while she also snapped a selfie.

Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker.
Bad Bunny (left), Kendall Jenner (center) and Devin Booker (right). Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon; Kevin Mazur/Getty for Atlantis The Royal; Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty

The Kardashians star previously dated NBA player Devin Booker.

In November 2022, several sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Jenner and the basketball star, 26, had ended the pair's relationship the previous month due to their demanding jobs.

"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," one source said at the time of the former couple, who were romantically linked since 2020 but didn't go Instagram official until Valentine's Day 2021.

And Jenner's current rumored flame appeared to diss Booker on the new song "Coco Chanel," which was released last month.

On the Eladio Carrión track, the artist makes an alleged reference to Booker's team, the Phoenix Suns. "Yo no soy malo, nah, bebé, eso e' un gimmick / Pero el sol de PR calienta má' que el de Phoenix / Ella lo sabe," Bad Bunny sings, which translates to, "I'm not bad, baby that's a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it."

