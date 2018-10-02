Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid Were 'Very, Very Together' During Paris Fashion Week: Source

It looks like Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid‘s romance is heating back up.

A source tells PEOPLE that the models were all over each other at parties and “very, very together” during Paris Fashion Week recently — and according to the insider, the flirtation, albeit surprising, hasn’t led to any awkwardness with Anwar’s older sisters Gigi, 23, and Bella, 21, both of whom are close friends with Jenner, 22.

“They actually kind of like it,” the source says. “They all hang out together and Gigi and Bella actually think they’re good together. Their friends think it’s a little weird, but it works.”

Jenner and Anwar, 19, were first linked in June, after they were caught making out at a CFDA Awards afterparty in New York City around the same time she struck up a romance with Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons.

Though Jenner went on to spend much of her time with Simmons in the weeks that followed, the fling appears to have fizzled out as the two haven’t been photographed together for the last month.

Meanwhile, Jenner and Anwar were spotted at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off last month, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time that while Jenner “wasn’t affectionate with Anwar,” she “obviously likes him.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that the Hadid sisters don’t mind their brother getting flirty with their friend.

“Gigi and Bella wouldn’t be bothered by it,” said the insider. “Anwar is a total ladies man, so it does seem random that he and Kendall would hook up, but also expected.”

As for Jenner? She’s admitted that she doesn’t have a type.

“Like, who am I going to marry?” she said on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “A piece of advice that my dad always told me is that in a relationship, when you meet someone young, the hardest thing to do is change with them.”