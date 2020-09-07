Kendall Jenner and NBA Star Devin Booker Enjoy Casual Dinner in Malibu

Their evening out comes as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and NBA player continue to spend more time together

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are continuing to spend time together.

The pair were spotted in Los Angeles over the Labor Day weekend, stepping out for dinner at celebrity hotspot Soho House in Malibu, California, on Sunday night.

For the weekend outing, the 24-year-old model wore a casual pair of white jeans and a green sweatshirt. Booker, meanwhile, matched the casual vibe in a grey sweatshirt and black shorts.

Both were seen wearing masks to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

One week prior, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and NBA player, 23, were spotted enjoying lunch at Nobu Restaurant in Malibu with her younger sister Kylie Jenner. And in August, the two went on a group vacation to Idaho with pals Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, a source told PEOPLE.

"Kendall and Devin have spent the past few weeks together. They have mostly enjoyed Malibu, but over the weekend, they were vacationing with Justin and Hailey in Idaho," said the source. "They were all enjoying the lake life and also played golf."

Jenner and Booker first sparked dating rumors in April, when they took a road trip from L.A. to Arizona together.

According to the source, the model "seems very happy" spending time with Booker.