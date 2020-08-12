Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Exchange Flirty Messages on Instagram

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were spotted driving around in Los Angeles together in May

Kendall Jenner knows how to get Devin Booker's attention.

The two raised a few eyebrows on Tuesday when they exchanged flirty messages on Instagram. Booker commented on one of Jenner's posts after she shared a close-up video of herself looking serious for the camera.

The model, 24, captioned the glammed up clip with a simple strawberry emoji.

"I like strawberries," the Phoenix Suns shooting guard, 23 wrote, to which Jenner responded with four strawberry emojis.

The coy exchange comes as the reality star and NBA athlete have continued to spend time together.

In May, Jenner was spotted driving around with Booker near Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles. The outing came a month after the two were photographed on a road trip from L.A. to Arizona in April.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE they weren't a couple — at least not yet.

"She and Devin have a lot of mutual friends," the source explained. "They're just friends for now but you never know with Kendall."

Their first outing made the rounds on social media, prompting a clap back from Jenner after someone tweeted a TikTok video of three men tossing a toddler around in a circle, writing, "NBA players passing around Kendall Jenner."

One fan came to Jenner's defense and responded that "maybe she [is] passing them around," to which Jenner replied in a tweet of her own, "they act like i'm not in full control of where i throw this cooch."

Jenner — who is notoriously private about her dating life — was most recently linked to Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons.