Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Lounge by the Pool in Miami After the Super Bowl

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are basking in the heat of Miami — and their rekindled love.

Just over a week after sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the supermodel and basketball player are back together, the stars were photographed relaxing poolside in Miami the day after the Super Bowl.

The 24-year-old model is seen sporting a hot pink bikini and black sunglasses while the shirtless Philadelphia 76er — who is set to face the Miami Heat on Monday night — takes a wellness shot.

Image zoom Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons MEGA/SPLASH

RELATED: Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Are Back Together, Source Says: ‘They Always Have the Best Time’

Late last month, a source told PEOPLE that the couple “always have the best time together” and that the two “are dating and seem happy for now.”

A second source confirmed: “They’ve been on and off and there are periods where they definitely lost touch, but they’ve always had their eye on one another. Their breakup always seemed more like a break because of careers and distance.”

Jenner and Simmons, 23, were first linked in the summer of 2018 and had dated on and off for about a year. Last May, a source told PEOPLE that the relationship had “run its course“; however, reconciliation rumors began after they spent New Year’s Eve together.

On Jan. 19, the two were spotted grabbing a lowkey lunch at Bubby’s in New York City.

Image zoom Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner Matteo Marchi/Getty Images; Christian Vierig/Getty Images

RELATED: Harry Styles Says He and Ex-Girlfriend Kendall Jenner Have ‘Been Friends’ for ‘Several Years’

The pair also hung out at the Moxy East Village’s Little Sister Lounge the night before, when the Sixers beat the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. They were joined by Canadian rapper Nav in the VIP section.

In May, a source told PEOPLE the relationship had “run its course,” but by December, it appeared to pick back up as Jenner was seen cheering on her ex at a home game in Philadelphia.

Jenner, who is typically quiet about her dating life, confirmed the two were dating on the Ellen Degeneres Show last February.

“See there you are, but there’s a guy in front of you, I can hardly see you,” DeGeneres joked, referring to Simmons. “Who’s that guy in the way?”

“I’m not so sure,” Jenner said with a laugh.

“So obviously you’re dating this guy who’s on the 76ers,” DeGeneres pressed. “How long have you been dating him?”

“For a bit now,” Jenner admitted then.