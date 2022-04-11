Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest.
On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
"Kendall, for years, would always say... 'he's so fire, he's so fire!' Anytime we'd see him or he'd be with us," Kourtney, 42, recalled.
"I have a secret psychic ability that nobody knows about it and I knew it from very long ago," joked Kendall, 26. "I always had a feeling and I would encourage her. Every day I'd be like, 'Just do it, just try! Just try.'"
"Cause they were really good friends for so long," the model continued of her sister and the Blink-182 drummer. "Just try, take it to the next level, what's it going to hurt?"
Though Kourtney admitted she and Barker initially "had a fear" to ruin their friendship, things ultimately worked out for the pair.
"I definitely know Kim and I have spoken about [their intense connection]. I feel like Kendall and I have," sister Khloé Kardashian shared. "It was perfect timing. It was timing. We were all like, 'Come on, they've just got to hook up.' And they did and they haven't [stopped]."
PEOPLE broke Kourtney and Barker's relationship news in January 2021, reporting that the pair had "been dating for about a month or two" and had "been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic." The couple continued to show love and affection for one another across social media after making their love Instagram official that February.
In October, Barker proposed to Kourtney in Montecito, Calif., at Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel, which a source told PEOPLE was one of the couple's "favorite" spots.
After the 2022 Grammys, in the early morning hours of April 4, 2022, Kourtney and Barker had a ceremony at One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. Kourtney later confirmed that they didn't have a marriage license for the intimate affair.
"There was a lot of that — kissing and hugging. They barely came up for air!" chapel owner Marty Frierson recalled to PEOPLE. "They just seemed totally in love."
The following day, a source told PEOPLE that the couple decided to visit the chapel on a whim to celebrate their romance.
"They had a great time in Las Vegas. The wedding was a cute last-minute celebration of their love. It wasn't planned and they didn't have a marriage license," the source said. "It was Travis' idea and Kourtney was excited. They are planning a small wedding for later this year. This was a fun practice run."
Though their outing was spontaneous, Kourtney told PEOPLE on Wednesday that she had no qualms about making things official with Barker. It was only when the couple showed up at the chapel that she realized she could not legally go through with the nuptials unless she had a marriage license.
"It would have been [a real wedding] if they would have been able to get us the license at that hour," Kourtney explained. "We tried. We thought we were [getting married] until they were like, 'It's too late!'"
"We would have [gotten married]," she added. "They wouldn't give it to us!"
Khloé and mom Kris Jenner also were also in favor of a wedding, though they said they would've been bummed to miss the big moment.
"I think it would have been [Kourtney's] dream if it went through," Khloé, 37, shared. "Weddings are stressful. It's a lot to think about."
"She told me right before, or way before that, it was maybe on the table and I was like, 'You live your life, have the best time' and inside I was dying. I want to be there! It's my firstborn daughter and it's her first marriage," Kris, 66, noted. "Inside I was feeling happiness, but outwardly I was like, 'Grr, [I'm] missing it.'"
