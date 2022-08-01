Kendall Jenner Enjoys Adventurous Day with Devin Booker amid Reconciliation Rumors

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker — who reportedly split in mid-June — went axe-throwing and ziplining together on Sunday

PORTOFINO, ITALY - MAY 20: Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are seen arriving at Ristorante Puny in Portofino on May 20, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. (Photo by NINO/GC Images)

PORTOFINO, ITALY - MAY 20: Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are seen arriving at Ristorante Puny in Portofino on May 20, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. (Photo by NINO/GC Images)

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are enjoying the great outdoors!

The former couple — who have been sparking reconciliation reports since reportedly splitting in mid-June — reunited for a day of adventure on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The model, 26, shared a video of the NBA player, 25, throwing an axe in a wooded area on her Instagram Story. Booker reshared the clip and added a bullseye emoji.

Kendall Jenner Enjoys Adventurous Day out with Devin Booker Kendall Jenner Enjoys Adventurous Day out with Devin Booker

Left: Credit: Kendall Jenner/Instagram Right: Credit: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Jenner also posted a video of herself ziplining during her time in the wilderness, plus a photo from high above the ground and a scenic shot of a suspension bridge.

Last month, the pair shared photos and videos on Instagram featuring strikingly similar tropical locales.

In a carousel of snaps posted July 14 on Instagram, Jenner showed various scenes from a tropical getaway, including one of her emerging from the ocean — with a male figure wearing a snorkeling mask in the background that may or may not be the Phoenix Suns guard.

Kendall Jenner Enjoys Adventurous Day out with Devin Booker Kendall Jenner Enjoys Adventurous Day out with Devin Booker

Left: Credit: Kendall Jenner/Instagram Right: Credit: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

On Thursday, the athlete posted his own scenic pic on Instagram.

"Trek king," he captioned a shot of himself posing in front of a comparable rugged coastline backdrop.

Booker also shared a shaka sign emoji underneath a waterfall picture on his Instagram Story on Thursday. The backdrop looked very similar to the picturesque setting Jenner posed in front of while smiling near cascading water in an Instagram video.

In July, the 818 Tequila founder posted a photograph of herself posing in front of a man in a suit before attending a friend's wedding, and some fans thought the mystery man could be Booker.

In the snap, shared on her Instagram Story, Jenner debuted a floor-length green gown. The man stood behind her with his hand on her waist, although his Jenner cropped the photo at her neck. It left the identity of the individual up to interpretation, but sightings at the wedding seem to confirm that Booker was, in fact, Jenner's wedding date.

Kendall Jenner Sparks Reunion Rumors with Devin Booker in Wedding Guest Snap. https://www.instagram.com/stories/kendalljenner/2884585708809329100/. Credit: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

A video uploaded by fan account @kendallsjbr shows Jenner and Booker walking together inside the wedding venue — seemingly confirming he was the man featured in Jenner's mirror pic.