Kendall Jenner Admits She Has Created Fake Profiles to Stalk Her Exes on Social Media

Even Kendall Jenner can’t resist a little social media digging from time to time.

In a new promo for James Corden‘s Carpool Karaoke series, Jenner and close friend Hailey Baldwin are forced to take a lie detector test.

The friends easily pass the first round of light-hearted questions, including whether or not Baldwin likes Jenner’s new hairstyle (the answer is yes, obviously).

But Jenner, 22, is put to the test when she’s asked about her social media habits.

“Have you ever created a fake Instagram to look at what your ex-boyfriend is doing?” asks Baldwin.

“You know the answer to this!” Jenner says as she begins laughing. “Yes!”

Jenner was last seen getting close with Anwar Hadid earlier this month. She has also dated Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons over the summer.

Jenner gets her payback by asking Baldwin, 22, about her new husband, Justin Bieber.

“Does Justin think I’m cool?” she asks, with Baldwin quickly replying, “Of course!”

When it’s revealed that Baldwin is lying, the two friends burst into laughter.

Later in the promo, the pair are seen singing along to the Panic! At the Disco song “I Write Sins Not Tragedies.”

Other stars featured in the upcoming season of the series include Jamie Foxx, Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg, Jason Sudeikis and more.