Kendall Jenner Accuses Scott Disick of 'Villainizing Everybody' in Her Family After Blowout Fight

Thursday's episode of The Kardashians also saw Khloé Kardashian urge Kourtney Kardashian to "set some real boundaries" with Scott Disick amid his growing tensions with their family

This article contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.

Scott Disick is struggling to navigate his new role within the Kardashian-Jenner family.

After Kendall, 26, left the table, Scott told Kris Jenner, who witnessed their argument, that if he "shouldn't be a part of this family anymore, I'd rather not be a part of it."

Kris denied that anyone in the family ever said that and simply insisted, "Kendall's stuck in the middle so that's not fair to do to her, either. She feels terrible ... you can't make somebody do or feel what you want them to do. It's only gonna get better and better."

In a confessional, Kris added, "I don't like it when anybody's arguing, especially my kids, and Scott really needs to get ahold of his emotions right now and not get so rattled."

Immediately after their fight, Kendall drove over to Kourtney's house, where Khloé Kardashian was also waiting.

"Scott's like, 'What's going on for Thanksgiving? Obviously, I'm not invited,' and immediately it's hostile," Kendall recalled to her sisters. "He's talking through me the whole time, and I'm like, 'I don't do that.' I've been in enough toxic relationships, I can't stand it anymore. I shut off."

"So I stand up and I'm like, 'I'm out of here,'" Kendall continued. "At the end of the day, it's really not my place, it's about them two."

In a confessional, Kendall added, "He was victimizing himself, he was villainizing everybody else including me, which I have no ill intention towards him, and I love him and would always want him around so it just caught me off guard."

Though Kourtney, 43, was listening to her sister vent, she appeared to be distracted on her phone and confirmed in a confessional that she did not want to spend any more time talking about Scott.

"I just don't have the energy for this," she said. "My head is on a different planet and I feel like I'm living a different life. I am unsubscribing from this drama."

But Khloé, 37, wasn't accepting her sister's response and insisted that Kourtney put her foot down when it comes to her ex.

"I told you this weeks ago! We think you need to talk to Scott and set some real boundaries because everyone else is in the middle," she said. "I do think you should say, 'Hey, moving forward, stop talking to my family about things. You ask me if I'm comfortable, stop putting everyone else in the middle.' Done. You're supposed to be the boss here."

"He's not going to [Kourtney], cause he knows he cant get s--- out of her," she continued. "So he's gonna go to [Kendall], the least combative, but that's so f---ed up he's gonna prey on you. That's actually really f---ing rude."

In response, Kourtney argued: "I want[ed] nothing but the best for him since we've broken up."

Kendall then chimed in and suggested that Scott's tensions with their family "has to come from a place of guilt though, too."

"I'm sure it does hurt you," Khloé said of Scott's reaction. "I'm sure it really f---ing sucks to realize what you did to your life, because once you have to swallow that pill, it's a hard pill to swallow."

It wasn't until the end of the episode that Kendall met up with Scott to mend the situation and talk about what unfolded.

"I feel like that could've been, maybe, our first argument since we've ever known each other, since you were 7 years old," Scott pointed out to Kendall.

Kendall then reassured Scott that she's "always been your supporter and I always will be."

"There's obviously a respect level for everyone involved in this situation, but it's also such a fresh thing and I was trying to apologize to you in that moment cause it was raw," she explained. "I should've thought better about that."

Scott acknowledged to Kendall that he could "understand" where she was coming from and added that he's "not mad" at the model. But Kendall insisted that the argument "could've been handled differently."

"You immediately attacked me and that, to me, took me back and I was like, 'Oh, I don't like this.' Immediately, I shut off, immediately I'm trying to defend myself, defend the situation and then it got riled," she said. "We love you and I obviously don't want any drama or weird things happening."

Scott agreed, noting in a confessional, "For me, with Kendall, it felt horrible that we came to a place where we couldn't even speak normally to each other to figure out what was even happening and it brought anger on."

While they managed to mend their relationship, Kendall acknowledged that this was only the beginning of Scott's acceptance to their new family dynamic.

"The beginning of any sort of change in a family is just a difficult, awkward time and I think this is that time for us right now," Kendall said in a confessional. "There's just a lot of shifting going on. I have faith it'll figure itself out, I just think it's gonna take some time."