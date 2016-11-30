Kendall Jenner Won't Let Caitlyn Drive Her '56 Chevy Corvette: 'It's My Baby!'

It’s no secret Caitlyn Jenner loves cars — and her daughters have certainly followed in her footsteps.

In a sneak peek at this week’s episode of Jay Leno’s Garage, Caitlyn and Kendall Jenner spend some time with the comedian talking all things Chevy Corvettes.

“This is great,” says Leno, 66, pointing out a brand new Corvette Grand Sport. “You know, this is like, the performance bargain of the century: $66,000, carbon-fiber brakes, eight-speed transmission.”

“Sounds sick!” says Kendall, 21, who is the proud owner of an authentic 1956 Corvette.

“Yeah, it is the best bang for the buck. And this thing is more expensive!” says Caitlyn, 67, pointing out her daughter’s baby blue car, which values at $83,950 — the price of a new model and then some.

“You could sell that, buy this, and have $20,000 left over,” points out Leno.

Leno then gets into the details of Kendall’s Corvette, which was restored expertly to its original condition.

“There’s a lot of phony things out there — a lot of guys rebuild cars and make them look shiny, but the nice thing about this one is it was done by the National Corvette Restorer Society,” he explains. “So, you know it’s exactly as [it was] left.”

“They did a wonderful restoration — it got 98 out of 100,” says Caitlyn. “But it’s Kendall’s car! She won’t let me drive it, Jay.”

“It’s my baby!” says Kendall.

But don’t fret. We’re sure Caitlyn could borrow Kendall’s new Rolls Royce, or her Ferrari 488 — or maybe even one of Kylie‘s six sets of wheels.

Jay Leno’s Garage airs Wednesdays (10 p.m. ET) on CNBC.