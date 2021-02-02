Kenan Thompson to Host Nickelodeon's 2021 Kids' Choice Awards: 'Bring on the Slime!'

The show celebrating fan-favorite stars of film, television, music, sports and more will air live on March 13

Kenan Thompson is going back to his Nickelodeon roots.

The Saturday Night Live star will host Nickelodeon's 2021 Kids' Choice Awards, airing March 13, PEOPLE can exclusively announce. The biggest and slimiest award show of the year will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Nickelodeon has been part of my life and my family forever and I can't wait to host this year's Kids' Choice Awards," Thompson tells PEOPLE. "Am I worried about getting slimed? Naaaah. It's going to come fast and cold, but it's not my first rodeo — you know what I'm saying? So, bring on the slime and let's do this!"

Thompson, 42, is no stranger to Nickelodeon, having won a coveted Kids' Choice Awards orange blimp in 2000 for his work on the sketch comedy series All That. He was also nominated for the same award several years prior alongside his longtime collaborator Kel Mitchell.

Image zoom Credit: Nickelodeon

And for this year's ceremony, Thompson will help take fans to new heights — literally! For the first time ever, Nickelodeon's Orange Blimp will leave the KCA venue and take fans on a wild ride to wild ride to outer space, Bikini Bottom and beyond using XR technology. Fans will even get to visit celebrities at their homes. And of course, the trip will be filled with plenty of slime and messy stunts along the way.

PEOPLE can also exclusively reveal a handful of this year's nominees:

Favorite Family TV Show

Favorite Kids TV Show

Alexa & Katie

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Danger Force

Henry Danger

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Raven's Home

Favorite Female TV Star

Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Favorite Male TV Star

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical Series)

Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger and Danger Force)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)

Beginning Tuesday, fans can cast their votes for their favorite stars on the official Kids' Choice Awards website and on the Screens Up app. International fans can submit their votes using the Nick Play app in the regions where it is available. Fans will also be able to vote on Twitter.