Kenan Thompson to Host the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Kenan Thompson has a new gig coming up next month.

NBC and E! announced Monday that the Saturday Night Live star, 43, will host the 2021 People's Choice Awards. This year's ceremony will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Dec. 7.

"I can't believe I get to host the PCAs! I'm beyond blessed to be nominated twice and part of two more nominations for SNL," said Thompson, who scored his first-ever nominations this year for his work on SNL. "Good times indeed!"

"Congrats to all the nominees — we already won," he added.

kenan thompson Credit: Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Teasing Thompson's turn as host, Jen Neal — Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming — said the actor and comedian's "charisma and humor will undoubtedly bring fans to their feet."

"Kenan's versatility and commitment to creating quality entertainment that has sparked laughter for over three decades has made him one of the most endeared comedians of our time," Neal continued. "We cannot wait to welcome him to the People's Choice Awards stage."

The People's Choice Awards puts the power in the hands of the fans, allowing them to vote for their favorites across all forms of entertainment.

For this year's event, F9 leads the film categories with eight nominations, while This Is Us tops the TV categories with six nominations. Justin Bieber received 10 music nominations.

Voting on the show's official website and on Twitter runs now through Nov. 17.