Kenan Thompson Teases Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Return: 'It's Just a Fun, Easy Week for Us'

The Saturday Night Live alum will return to host the May 6 episode

By
Published on April 29, 2023 03:54 PM
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Pete Davidson and Kenan Thompson attend The American Museum Of Natural History 2018 Gala at American Museum of Natural History on November 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Kenan Thompson is teasing Pete Davidson's return to Saturday Night Live.

At the Thursday premiere of 29-year-old Davidson's semi-autographic Peacock series Bupkis, Thompson revealed what fans can expect when the King of Staten Island star steps back into Rockefeller Center's iconic Studio 8H to host the May 6 episode with Lil Uzi Vert as the musical guest.

"It's like a week off for us because they know how to do the show," Thompson, 44, told Entertainment Tonight of Davidson, a former cast member, hosting the show. "We don't have to hand-walk them through every single part of it. Usually, they come with ideas too, so a quarter of the show is almost already done. It's just a fun, easy week for us."

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1730 -- Pictured: (l-r) Pete Davidson as Sonic Goon, Kenan Thompson as Pwndonkey during "Tournament Fighter" in Studio 8H on Saturday, November 11, 2017 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

According to ET, Thompson said the episode will "try to balance" the characters Davidson portrayed on the show like Chad with new sketches. Though he did share, "I'm a classics fan. I'd fill the show up with all of his old characters or whatever, but it's also fun to explore the new."

Thompson also said of his former costar, "He's a good kid. He's done a lot of work in a short amount of time at a very high level, so we're just all proud of him and want to support him."

Davidson was a cast member on the NBC series for eight seasons until his departure after season 47. He left the show alongside Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd and others in what was later referred to as SNL's mass exodus.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

