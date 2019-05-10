Kenan Thompson to Star in NBC Family Comedy The Kenan Show This Fall

Lynette Rice
May 10, 2019 03:18 PM

Kenan Thompson is going to play a dad in primetime this fall.

NBC has ordered The Kenan Show starring the Saturday Night Live funnyman. NBC describes 41-year-old Thompson’s character as striving “to be a super dad to his two adorable girls while simultaneously balancing his job and a father-in-law who ‘helps’ in the most inappropriate ways.”

The cast includes Punam Patel, Dani Lockett, Dannah Lockett, and Andy Garcia.

Jackie Clarke will write and executive produce, as well as Thompson, Lorne Michaels, and Andrew Singer. Chris Rock is a director and EP as well.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Thompson has been on SNL since 2003, making him the show’s longest-running cast member. This is his first primetime series for NBC.

NBC will announce its fall lineup that will include The Kenan Show at its annual upfront presentation this Monday in New York City. NBC has already renewed Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Will & GraceThe Voice, Law & Order: SVUChicago Med, Chicago P.D. Chicago Fire, The Good Place, The Blacklist, Superstore, A.P. Bio, Good Girls, Manifest, and New Amsterdam.

