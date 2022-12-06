Kenan Thompson Shares Pete Davidson's Secret Dating Weapon: 'He's Just a Good-Hearted Person'

Kenan Thompson is gushing over his former Saturday Night Live costar, Pete Davidson.

Thompson, 44, offered his two cents about how he believes Davidson, 29, has managed to secure relationships with high-profile women.

"He's a sweet young man," Kenan told E! News "He's very kind, endearing, loves his mom and sister, and, you know, has hyper adoration for his father. He's just a good-hearted person."

Added Thompson: "Inside, I don't think he's out to harm a piece of cotton. Like, he's just a good kid."

Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Davidson was most recently linked to Emily Ratajkowski whom he was spotted sitting next to at a courtside during a New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden last month. Prior to that, he dated Kim Kardashian for nine months before the two parted ways in August. The King of Staten Island star was also previously romantically linked to Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and Ariana Grande (to whom he proposed in 2018).

During Davidson's recent outing with Ratajkowski, 31, the pair dressed in casual attire with Davidson sporting a navy blue sweatshirt, while the Gone Girl actress wore jeans with a chocolate brown puffer coat and chic snakeskin boots.

Looking cozy while sitting close to each other in the sighting, a source told PEOPLE of their romance which began in early November, "Emily continues to spend time with Pete."

The pair were also recently photographed embracing on his Nov.16 birthday.

"She finds him charming and funny," added the source at the time. "He is a passionate guy and plans great dates. Emily is still taking it slowly. She is intrigued and flattered."

Davidson and Ratajkowski's attendance at the game was noticed by the in-game announcer, who referred to Davidson as "Pete Davis" but left out his date during a celebrity attendee shout-out. The pair were engrossed in conversation with the My Body author's legs crossed toward the TV star, both exchanging flashes of big smiles toward each other.

On Nov. 14, a source close to Davidson confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair were "seeing each other," though reps for both did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

Ratajkowski was previously married to Sebastian Bear-McClard for four years before she filed for divorce in September. They share a 20-month-old son Sylvester.