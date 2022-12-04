Kenan Thompson and Keke Palmer Reboot 'Kenan & Kel' on 'SNL' — And Kill Off Kel Mitchell!

Kenan Thompson threw it back to his Nickelodeon era this weekend on Saturday Night Live.

The Emmy Award winner, 44, rebooted his '90s sitcom Kenan & Kel with help from host Keke Palmer in a hilariously ridiculous sketch, titled Kenan & Kelly, which also featured a cameo from Thompson's original partner-in-crime, Kel Mitchell.

After Palmer, 29, pitched him the reboot, Thompson said in a documentary-style confessional: "I should have asked questions. I thought it was gonna be a Jordan Peele-produced streaming series. I would have said yes to Kenan & Kel, but now it's just Kelly."

In Kenan & Kelly, the duo recreated the show's theme song with new cast member Devon Walker, before returning to Rigby's grocery store.

Hilarity ensued as Palmer channeled Mitchell's whimsical character, stocking the store with piranhas instead of salmon and revealing her head-scratching new catchphrase: "Uh-oh, here comes the bus!"

Saturday Night Live

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Palmer also added some drama to the sketch, revealing her character's pregnancy with Thompson's baby, before delivering a scenery-chewing monologue that ended with her catchphrase.

"Keke was gunning for an Emmy Award, so she wanted gritty and dramatic moments in it. I thought, 'That won't work.' And I was right!" Thompson said.

Walker, 31, then showed Thompson his pretty spot-on impression of Mitchell in the duo's hit 1997 comedy Good Burger, based on their All That sketch. "Well thank you, Devon. But I think we already found someone," Thompson told him.

Saturday Night Live

Mitchell, 44, then entered to applause from the live audience, making a beeline straight to the orange soda. But his reunion was Thompson was quickly cut short when an armed robber (played by James Austin Johnson) entered the store.

Revealing he'd been gone because he was "learning the art of karate," Mitchell started showing off his moves, before the thief shot him in the chest.

"Don't die on me Kel, no! My baby needs his father," Palmer said before cutting her eyes back at Thompson. "You heard that right, Kenan. Kel is the father! I slept with him just to hurt you. Why do I hurt the ones I love most? Here comes the bus!"

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Before taking his last breath, Mitchell uttered his catchphrase one last time: "Aw, here it goes!"

"The show is not good," Thompson then admitted in his confessional. "But Jordan Peele called us."

RELATED VIDEO: Keke Palmer Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Boyfriend During 'SNL' Hosting Debut

"He wants us to do a sequel to Nope," Mitchell added, before fist-bumping Thompson and revealing the poster for the fictional film Yep.

Thompson and Mitchell starred in Kenan & Kel for four seasons from 1996 to 2000 after making their onscreen debut with as part of the original All That cast in 1994. Most recently, Mitchell surprised Thompson at the 74th Emmy Awards.