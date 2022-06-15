Kenan Thompson Files for Divorce from Estranged Wife Christina Evangeline

Kenan Thompson and Christina Evangeline married in 2011 and share two children: Georgia, 7, and Gianna, 3

Kenan Thompson has officially filed for divorce.

The Saturday Night Live star filed paperwork in May to end his marriage of 11 years to Christina Evangeline, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Per TMZ, the sealed filing includes a request for a 50/50 custody split for daughters Georgia Marie, 7, and Gianna Michelle, 3.

In April, TMZ was also first to report news that couple had split. A source told the publication that Thompson, 43, and Evangeline, 33, separated close to a year ago, though they didn't file paperwork at the time.

The pair wed in a 2011 ceremony at the Georgia Aquarium. Seven years later when they welcomed Gianna, Thompson opened up to PEOPLE about parenthood.

"Kids are hilarious," he said. "They say the darndest things, but that's just because they don't really know what they're saying, and that just makes much more funniness happen."

Christina Evangeline, Kenan Thompson Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images

Thompson and Evangeline have kept most of their relationship out of the public eye, despite Thompson's TV stardom. Even his sitcom Kenan, which fictionalized his life, positioned Thompson as a widow — a plot point that Thompson joked Evangeline "didn't love."

He told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in April: "She was like, 'Oh, so I'm dead?' But, I mean, she was just giving me a hard time. "But I was like, 'Yeah ... it's not you, you know what I mean? It's a show. It's a different thing.'"