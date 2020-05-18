The actor died at his home in Los Angeles on Monday

Ken Osmond, Leave It to Beaver Star, Dies at 76: 'He Will Be Very Missed'

Actor Ken Osmond has died. He was 76.

Osmond died on Monday at his home in Los Angeles, a rep for the late star told Variety. He was surrounded by family.

"He was incredibly kind and [a] wonderful father," Osmond's son Eric said in a statement obtained by the outlet. "He had his family gathered around him when he passed. He was loved and will be very missed."

At this time, Osmond's cause of death is not immediately clear.

Osmond is most known for his role in the beloved comedy Leave It to Beaver. The series followed Theodore "Beaver" Cleaver and his adventures at home, school and around his neighborhood. In the show, Osmond played Eddie Haskell — the smart-mouthed kid who was best friends with Wally Cleaver (Tony Dow).

Osmond was just 14 when he was cast for the role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"The poster child for sneaky, rotten kids everywhere, he was the reference point for cautious mothers to warn their children about," Jerry Mathers, who played Wally's younger brother Theodore "Beaver" Cleaver, wrote of Haskell in the foreword to Osmond's book, Eddie: The Life and Times of America's Preeminent Bad Boy.

Leave It to Beaver first aired in 1957 and ran for six seasons before ending in 1963.

Osmond reprised his role in the reboot The New Leave It to Beaver in 1983 and Leave It to Beaver the film in 1997.

Osmond, who was born in Glendale, California, also appeared in a number of other television series and films, including Lassie, Happy Days and Hi Honey, I'm Home.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Purdy, and his children, Eric and Christian.

Back in 2009, Osmond spoke of his life after Hollywood in an interview with Los Angeles Daily News.

Osmond revealed that he spent many mornings at American Legion Post 520 in Sun Valley, California.

"It's something structured for me. I love this place and the guys in it. It's a social club that does a lot of good work for other vets down on their luck or sick and lonely ones over at Sepulveda VA," Osmond told the outlet.

Osmond shared, "I like being retired," and raved over his children. "They're great kids, never get in any trouble like Eddie did," Osmond told Los Angeles Daily News.

As for how he got into acting, Osmond explained it was because of his mother.