Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Ken Osmond died on May 18 at his home in Los Angeles

Leave It to Beaver Actor Ken Osmond Died of Heart and Lung Failure: Report

Leave It to Beaver star Ken Osmond's cause of death has been revealed.

According to the late actor's death certificate, obtained by TMZ, he died after suffering cardiopulmonary arrest. Osmond also had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease — a group of lung diseases that affect one's airflow and make it difficult to breathe.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The death certificate also lists anemia, atrial fibrillation, congestive heart failure, depression, hypertension and pneumonia as contributing to Osmond's death.

Osmond died on May 18 at his home in Los Angeles, a rep for the late star told Variety. He was surrounded by family.

A rep for Osmond did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Osmond is most known for his role in the beloved comedy Leave It to Beaver. The series followed Theodore "Beaver" Cleaver and his adventures at home, school and around his neighborhood. In the show, Osmond played Eddie Haskel, the smart-mouthed kid who was best friends with Wally Cleaver (Tony Dow).

Osmond was just 14 when he was cast for the role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Image zoom Ken Osmond in Leave It to Beaver Walt Disney Television via Getty

"The poster child for sneaky, rotten kids everywhere, he was the reference point for cautious mothers to warn their children about," Jerry Mathers, who played Wally's younger brother Theodore "Beaver" Cleaver, wrote of Haskell in the foreword to Osmond's book, Eddie: The Life and Times of America's Preeminent Bad Boy.

Osmond reprised his role in the reboot The New Leave It to Beaver in 1983 and the film Leave It to Beaver in 1997.

Osmond, who was born in Glendale, California, also appeared in a number of other television series and films, including Lassie, Happy Days and Hi Honey, I'm Home.