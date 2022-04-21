Baby Mammoth, Jack in the Box, The Prince, Space Bunny and Queen Cobra gave their first performances on the Fox competition show Wednesday — and one of their identity's shocked the judges

Ken Jeong Walks Off of The Masked Singer Set After 1 Contestant's Unmasking: 'I'm Done'

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

The final group of contestants made their Masked Singer debuts on Wednesday — and the night's unmasking left some of the judges speechless.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke met Baby Mammoth, Jack in the Box, The Prince, Space Bunny and Queen Cobra for the first time and made their initial guesses about who could be under the last batch of costumes.

The Prince from Team Good began the night with a clue-mercial for a workout video. "I've been working my froggy legs off my whole life and nothing has gotten me in better shape than my workout video," The Prince said. The package also showed a teddy bear, a diamond ring, R&B and 2006.

The Masked Singer Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

The toad showed off their bilingual abilities with "La Copa de La Vida" by Ricky Martin. "Team Good is too good," McCarthy, 49, said.

When host Nick Cannon checked in with The Prince afterward, the royal offered up another hint. "I've performed in front of many people before many times but this has got to be the most bonkers performance I've ever been a part of," The Price said. "I'm happy to be back on a team and I hope to knock it out of the park."

The judges guessed The Prince, who received a message from celebrity BFF Jamie Lee Curtis, could be Enrique Iglesias, Derek Jeter or Alex Rodriguez.

Team Cuddly started off by sending out Baby Mammoth. The fluffy pink giant's clue-merical for shampoo and conditioner included a silver medal, a matchbook, a cheer megaphone and a reference to "it takes two."

Baby Mammoth sang Patsy Cline's "Walkin' After Midnight" and Jeong, 52, deemed it the show's "most adorable, cutest performance."

The Masked Singer Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

"I am feeling very good because although I have gotten lots of silver, I want to go for the gold," Baby Mammoth said.

Ice skater Nancy Kerrigan and actresses Kathleen Turner and Suzanne Somers came up as possibilities for Baby Mammoth's identity.

RELATED VIDEO: Penn and Teller Chat About How They Had to Trick the Viewers and Judges on The Masked Singer

Team Bad followed up by sending out the first of its final two contestants, Queen Cobra. The snake's clue-merical, which showed two Queen Cobras, for coffee displayed a rocket ship, a bat on a mug, Bradley Cooper and a statement about "turning goodies bad since 1990."

Queen Cobra put their twist on Lizzo's "Good as Hell," causing Scherzinger, 43, to declare, "You are the real deal."

"I am here to keep you all on your toes and guessing, and to attack the competition," Queen Cobra said. "So get ready for some action."

Unsure how many people might be inside the Queen Cobra outfit, the panel guessed mother-daughter duo Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith, singers Brandy and Monica, and actress Anne Hathaway.

The Masked Singer Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

Team Bad's last competitor Jack in the Box took the stage next. His clue-merical for a drive-through wedding chapel showcased four seasons, a gavel, a football with a four-leaf clover, a spaceship and comments about PayPal and Crypto and the fact that he officiated over 200 weddings.

Jack in the Box warbled "Bad to the Bone" by Joe Thorogood and the Destroyers. "I get put in a box a lot," the toy explained after performing.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Space Bunny concluded the episode on Team Cuddly's behalf. The rabbit mentioned "a long career trailblazing all over the galaxy" in their clue-mercial for an energy drink and showed a red handprint, a basketball and a dog.

The intergalactic bunny covered Harry Belafonte's "Jump in the Line" and McCarthy called it "my favorite performance."

The Masked Singer Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

The judges tossed out Jamaican rapper Sean Paul or NBA stars Damian Lillard or Lebron James for Space Bunny's identity.

After the panel and studio audience voted for their favorite performance of the night, Cannon, 41, revealed that Jack in the Box received the fewest number of votes and would be unmasking.

The Masked Singer Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

The panel mostly stuck with their original guesses, but Scherzinger pivoted to the Today show's Al Roker. However, when Jack in the Box removed their mask, former New York City major and President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was suspended from practicing law in New York last year after a court found he made "demonstrably false" statements about Trump's 2020 election loss, appeared.

The Masked Singer Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

"This is definitely something I never would have guessed," Thicke, 45, said.

While McCarthy said she "had no idea" about Giuliani's identity, Jeong stood stone-faced with his arms folded.

"With all of the controversy that's surrounding you right now, I think it surprises us all that you're here on The Masked Singer," Cannon told 77-year-old Giuliani, the subject of an ongoing federal investigation for his involvement with Ukraine.

Cannon then asked Giuliani why he came on the show.

"I guess the main reason is, I just had a granddaughter, Grace, and I want her to know that you should try everything, even things that are completely unlike you and unlikely," Giuliani said. "And I couldn't think of anything more unlike me and unlikely than this. And I enjoy the show. I have for years. And it just seemed like it'd be fun. I don't get to have a lot of fun."



Scherzinger asked the controversial political figure about officiating more than 200 weddings and told him "your family's gonna love" his Masked Singer appearance.

"This is a really wonderful experience," he said.

McCarthy jumped up and down as Giuliani performed unmasked but Jeong walked off, saying, "I'm done." Scherzinger and McCarthy stayed at the judges' panel and danced.