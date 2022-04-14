Ken Jeong Calls 1 Unmasking the 'Biggest Upset' in Masked Singer History During Double Elimination

Armadillo, Miss Teddy and Ringmaster competed for a spot in the finale in Wednesday's episode

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

Armadillo, Miss Teddy and Ringmaster jumped in the ring to battle it out for a spot in the Masked Singer season 7 finale.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Host Nick Cannon announced that two of the three contestants would be going home in a double elimination, and the one left standing would head to the finale. Actor Leslie Jordan joined Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke on the judges' panel to help make the big decision.

Team Cuddly's Miss Teddy kicked off the night. "As a young teddy, I didn't know what I was getting into, so I followed my heart," Miss Teddy said in her clue package. She also hinted at a "big audition" with Eddie Murphy. "I was beyond nervous for my first audition, but I landed the job," the bear continued. "And it turns out that was the only audition I would ever have to take."

THE MASKED SINGER: Miss Teddy Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

The clue package also showed a jack-o'-lantern with a prize pin, a picture of Supreme Court judges and a sign that read "There's a New Teddy in Town."

Miss Teddy covered "Mercy" by Duffy; Scherzinger, 43, called the performance "one of a kind, no one can touch it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The panel guessed Miss Teddy could be Yolanda Adams, Cindy Birdsong, Gloria Gaynor and Mavis Staples.

Armadillo followed up for Team Good. "I used to be bad — and I'm talking behind bars kind of bad," Armadillo said in his clue package that also featured a red leash and a Texas flag. "I was on the fast track to being roadkill." Armadillo eventually rerouted and found a new path in life. "I was told I had the power to transform my life, I just had to find my passion and my faith," he added.

THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Armadillo Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

The hard-shelled mammal brought McCarthy, 49, and Scherzinger to tears with his rendition of "Amazing Grace," which he explained "was my mom's favorite song."

The judges suspected Armadillo might be Dog the Bounty Hunter, Tommy Lee Jones or Al Pacino.

RELATED VIDEO: Jorge Garcia Explains How His Mom Figured Out He Was on The Masked Singer

Ringmaster, also from Team Good, rounded out the solo performances. In their clue package, Ringmaster hinted at attending a "prestigious school" and displayed a Welcome to Nashville sign, a laughing emoji, grades B- and A++, a "no" sign on an elf and NASA. "I always did my own thing but my mentors wanted me to join the in-crowd, so I did," Ringmaster said.

But after a while, Ringmaster pivoted their career. "I took a chance doing something completely different, and it's been paying off for the last 10 years," Ringmaster added.

Ringmaster belted Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You," and McCarthy deemed it "truly the most beautiful, epic performance we have ever had on The Masked Singer."

THE MASKED SINGER: Ringmaster Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

When Cannon, 41, asked Ringmaster what it would mean for them to secure a spot in the finales, the circus leader said, "Music is my first love, and I would just be so honored to get to continue to perform on this stage for you all."

Then all three contestants sang Blondie's "One Way or Another" together before the studio audience and panel voted on their favorite performance of the night. The undercover celebrity who received the most votes would head straight to the finale, while the other two would unmask.

THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Armadillo, Ringmaster and Miss Teddy Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

Cannon announced that Armadillo would be the first disguised star to reveal their identity.

For their final Armadillo guesses, the panel tossed out Gary Busey, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Pacino. But McCarthy and Scherzinger correctly hypothesized that Dog the Bounty Hunter would be beneath the gold getup, as the 69-year-old reality star (born Duane Chapman) appeared when the Armadillo mask came off.

Dog the Bounty Hunter Credit: Michael Becker/Fox; Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Next, Cannon revealed that Miss Teddy would be the final contestant leaving, meaning Ringmaster would move on to the finals. "This might be the biggest upset right now in Masked Singer history," Jeong, 52, said of Miss Teddy's departure.

Scherzinger nailed it again by predicting that actress and Grammy winner Jennifer Holliday would be under the fuzzy costume — and Jordan, 66, agreed. The Broadway star, 61, was revealed when she took the furry orange bear costume off.

Jennifer Holliday Credit: Michael Becker/Fox; Jonathan Ng/Newspix/Getty