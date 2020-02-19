Ken Jeong Jokes He's the 'Dumbest Judge' on The Masked Singer: I've 'Never Gotten a Guess Right'

Ken Jeong isn’t afraid to own up to his poor guessing track-record on The Masked Singer.

While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show Tuesday, the comedian discussed his love for the celebrity singing competition show despite his inability to figure out who is hiding behind the masks every week.

“It’s so fun to bring the family together to watch it,” Jeong, 50, said, sharing that his teenage daughters Alexa and Zooey “love it.”

“This season is just bigger and better. The producers, God bless them, they just find new ways to reinvent themselves every year. The talent pool is deeper, there are just more surprising reveals — the show has gotten better as it’s gone along,” he explained.

Jeong continued, “I’m a fan even if I wasn’t on the show. It’s like America’s guessing game.”

Clarkson jumped in to gush about her love for the show, though she admitted she’s “not as good” at guessing the singers.

“My sister nails it every time,” the host said.

Jeong laughed, “You’re looking at a guy that’s never gotten a guess right in three years.”

“I’m the dumbest judge on The Masked Singer,” he confessed.

On the most recent episode of the reality show, Jeong failed to guess who was underneath the Miss Monster costume — which fellow judges Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke correctly guessed was “Ain’t Nobody” singer Chaka Khan.

“I’ve just got to say, I have studied your voice so much. I’m so deeply inspired by you,” Scherzinger told the 10-time Grammy winner, 66, after her identity was revealed.

Khan joins Lil Wayne (Robot) and Drew Carey (Llama) in this season’s eliminated contestant pool so far, meaning Kangaroo, Turtle and White Tiger will form the Super 9 with the top three singers from Groups B and C.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.