Ken Jennings Thanks Alex Trebek as His Six Weeks as Jeopardy! Guest Host Comes to an End

Former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings guest-hosted the show for six weeks after Alex Trebek's death

Ken Jennings is reflecting on his role as a Jeopardy! guest host as his time on the show ends.

Over the past six weeks, Jennings, a consulting producer and one of the show's "Greatest of All Time," took over as the first guest host of the game show following Alex Trebek's death last year.

Following his final episode on Friday, Jennings, 46, thanked those who tuned in to watch him the past two months and gave Trebek a special shout-out.

"That's a wrap on my six weeks of @Jeopardy guest hosting," Jennings wrote on Twitter alongside a photo from his guest-hosting stint. "Thanks for watching, thanks for your patience with a tough learning curve... and, as always, thank you Alex."

Jennings also reminded viewers to continue watching Jeopardy! as a "carousel of surprise guest hosts" will join the show.

Over the last month, the beloved game show has announced several celebrities that will join the show as guest hosts.

Journalists Savannah Guthrie and Anderson Cooper as well as Drs. Mehmet Oz and Sanjay Gupta have been tapped to host, Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards announced earlier this month.

A donation — to a charity of their choice — will be made in concurrence with each guest host's appearance, equal to the cumulative winnings of the contestants that compete during the weeks that the guest hosts take their place at the lectern.

"We look forward to each guest host bringing their unique abilities to the show and to our contestants winning a lot of money that we can match for charity," Richards said in a statement.

"Alex was a legend, revered by all of us," Richards said in a previous statement. "I want to thank our guest hosts, who will not only help all of us celebrate his great legacy, but also bring their own touch to the show."