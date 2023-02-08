Entertainment TV Ken Jennings Sides with 'Jeopardy!' Contestant as They Jokingly Rag on 'The Price Is Right' Ken Jennings joked Jeopardy! contestants aren't encouraged to come "with a uniform or a funny sign" like The Price Is Right By Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Instagram Twitter Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 8, 2023 02:05 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Ken Jennings is poking fun at The Price Is Right. On Tuesday's episode of Jeopardy!, contestant Greg Snyder, a call center manager from Las Vegas, told the television host about his experience on the popular game show. "Fifteen years ago I was lucky enough to get picked on The Price Is Right, where I won a car," Snyder shared. "I gotta say [Jeopardy] is just a thousand times better. So much more fun." He added, "Anybody can be on The Price is Right, you gotta work to be on Jeopardy!" Jennings, 48, then took a light-hearted dig at The Price Is Right — which is currently hosted by Drew Carey — for its infamous format of picking audience members to compete on the show. "We didn't just pull you out of the crowd today, Greg," he joked. "You didn't come in with a uniform or a funny sign, but that doesn't hurt." Jeopardy! Allows a Rare Correction Midshow, Sparking Confusion and Accusations from Fans In December, Jennings made light of his own history on game shows and shared the reason he feels he was "shafted" on the show, despite winning the Jeopardy!'s Greatest of All Time tournament. In a TikTok, Jennings responded to a viral clip from a 2004 episode in which he gave an incorrect answer on the show. "So there is an 18-year-old clip of me on Jeopardy! circulating on TikTok where there is a clue about 'an immoral pleasure seeker' that has the same name as long-handled garden instrument. And the players are supposed to say, 'What is a rake?'" he explained. "And I say, 'What is a hoe?' And TikTok has apparently just discovered this and is delighted." Ken Jennings Remembers Special Gift Alex Trebek's Wife Gave Him Ahead of Jeopardy! Hosting Gig "I think the idea is the clue says it's 'an immoral pleasure seeker,' and we don't want to characterize all hoes that way," he continued. "Rakes, apparently, we're OK with that aspersion on their character." "I still think I was shafted, quite frankly, I think I'm owed $200, and you know, maybe the writers should get a pool together," he added. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Jeopardy! airs weeknights (check local listings).