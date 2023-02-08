Ken Jennings Sides with 'Jeopardy!' Contestant as They Jokingly Rag on 'The Price Is Right'

Ken Jennings joked Jeopardy! contestants aren't encouraged to come "with a uniform or a funny sign" like The Price Is Right

Published on February 8, 2023 02:05 PM
Ken Jennings is poking fun at The Price Is Right.

On Tuesday's episode of Jeopardy!, contestant Greg Snyder, a call center manager from Las Vegas, told the television host about his experience on the popular game show.

"Fifteen years ago I was lucky enough to get picked on The Price Is Right, where I won a car," Snyder shared. "I gotta say [Jeopardy] is just a thousand times better. So much more fun."

He added, "Anybody can be on The Price is Right, you gotta work to be on Jeopardy!"

Jennings, 48, then took a light-hearted dig at The Price Is Right — which is currently hosted by Drew Carey — for its infamous format of picking audience members to compete on the show.

"We didn't just pull you out of the crowd today, Greg," he joked. "You didn't come in with a uniform or a funny sign, but that doesn't hurt."

Ken Jennings

In December, Jennings made light of his own history on game shows and shared the reason he feels he was "shafted" on the show, despite winning the Jeopardy!'s Greatest of All Time tournament.

In a TikTok, Jennings responded to a viral clip from a 2004 episode in which he gave an incorrect answer on the show.

"So there is an 18-year-old clip of me on Jeopardy! circulating on TikTok where there is a clue about 'an immoral pleasure seeker' that has the same name as long-handled garden instrument. And the players are supposed to say, 'What is a rake?'" he explained. "And I say, 'What is a hoe?' And TikTok has apparently just discovered this and is delighted."

"I think the idea is the clue says it's 'an immoral pleasure seeker,' and we don't want to characterize all hoes that way," he continued. "Rakes, apparently, we're OK with that aspersion on their character."

"I still think I was shafted, quite frankly, I think I'm owed $200, and you know, maybe the writers should get a pool together," he added.

Jeopardy! airs weeknights (check local listings).

