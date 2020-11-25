Jeopardy! Champ Ken Jennings Says His Grammy Nomination 'Should 100 Percent Be' Alex Trebek's

Ken Jennings and Alex Trebek both narrate the audiobook for the late host's recent memoir The Answer Is...Reflections on My Life

Ken Jennings wants his Grammy nomination to also posthumously go to Alex Trebek.

The list of 2021 Grammy nominees was revealed on Tuesday, with the decorated Jeopardy! champion, 46, scoring a nod for best spoken word album for narrating Trebek's memoir The Answer Is...Reflections on My Life, which was released in July. The four-and-a-half hour audiobook is also narrated by the author, however, so Jennings was curious as to why he held the nomination solo.

"Wait, what??" he tweeted with a list of the category's nominees, adding in another post: "This should 100 percent be Alex's Grammy nomination. He wrote the book and reads much of the audiobook! Who do I speak to about this?"

The other nominees in the best spoken word category include Flea for Acid for the Children: A Memoir, Rachel Maddow for Blowout, Ronan Farrow for Catch and Kill, and Meryl Streep and cast for Charlotte's Web.

"I want to win this for Alex, but taking down Meryl Streep (& Full Cast) is gonna be sweet," Jennings joked in another tweet.

Trebek, who died earlier this month over a year after he was first diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, reflected on his legacy and final days in the memoir.

“My life has been a quest for knowledge and understanding, and I’m nowhere near having achieved that. And it doesn’t bother me in the least. I will die without having come up with the answer to many things in life,” the longtime Jeopardy! host wrote in the final chapter.

“I’m often asked how I would like to be remembered. I don’t think about it much … But I suppose if I had to answer I would say I’d like to be remembered first of all as a good and loving husband and father, and also as a decent man who did his best to help people perform at their best,” he continued.

On Monday, the game show announced that it will begin filming again on Monday, Nov. 30, when Jennings will take on the role as a guest host. In addition to Jennings, other members of the Jeopardy! family will also take turns hosting the show.

Following the announcement, Jennings said that he feels "honored" to take on the position. "There will only ever be one Alex Trebek, but I'm honored to be helping Jeopardy! out with this in January," he wrote on Twitter.