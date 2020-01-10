Keltie Knight & Husband Chris Renew Vows on East African Island: 'We Are Incredibly Grateful' 

Image zoom Chris and Keltie Knight Courtesy Keltie Knight and Chris Knight

Wedding bells are ringing once again for Keltie and Chris Knight!

The happy couple — who have been married for six years and together for 10 — ended their emotional 2019 by renewing their vows on the island of Mahe in Seychelles, Africa during a private ceremony on Dec. 28.

The Entertainment Tonight host, 37, tells PEOPLE the touching moment was especially meaningful after she privately suffered a miscarriage with her husband, who is the general manager of JAY-Z’s RocNation.

“2019 gave us a year of wonderful abundance for which we are incredibly grateful,” Keltie says. “It also gave us a sick parent, never ending upheaval of our home during filming and remodeling, living in separate cities for our careers, a devastating miscarriage that we struggled to keep private that was followed almost instantly by the gut-wrenching news that TV focus groups found me unrelatable because I wasn’t a mother.”

Image zoom Keltie and Chris Knight Courtesy Keltie Knight and Chris Knight

Image zoom Chris and Keltie Knight Courtesy Keltie Knight and Chris Knight

“This seemed like a good time to wrap up our first decade together and usher in our next decade by renewing our vows,” she adds.

RELATED: Keltie Knight Opens Up About Her ‘Near Death Experience’ After a Terrible Car Accident

The couple chose to say “I do” again while vacationing on the exclusive East African island.

For the intimate ceremony, Keltie wore a floor-length, white gown designed by Grace Loves Lace and a cape. To match the romantic island vibes of their celebration, Keltie finished off her understated look with a pair of sandals.

Image zoom Chris and Keltie Knight Courtesy Keltie Knight and Chris Knight

Image zoom Keltie Knight

RELATED: Inside the Decade’s Most Talked About Moments in Music

For the occasion — which comes nearly two years after Keltie was involved in a terrifying car accident — Chris prepared handwritten vows for his wife of six years.

Over the holidays, Keltie shared sweet photos of the couple enjoying their vacation. Wrote the host on a snap of her sharing a kiss with her husband: “manifesting lots of this in 2020.”