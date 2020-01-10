Keltie Knight & Husband Chris Renew Vows on East African Island: 'We Are Incredibly Grateful' 

After a difficult year that included a "devastating miscarriage," the LadyGang host said "I do" to her husband again while on vacation

By Darlene Aderoju
January 10, 2020 03:06 PM
Chris and Keltie Knight 
Courtesy Keltie Knight and Chris Knight

Wedding bells are ringing once again for Keltie and Chris Knight!

The happy couple — who have been married for six years and together for 10 — ended their emotional 2019 by renewing their vows on the island of Mahe in Seychelles, Africa during a private ceremony on Dec. 28.

The Entertainment Tonight host, 37, tells PEOPLE the touching moment was especially meaningful after she privately suffered a miscarriage with her husband, who is the general manager of JAY-Z’s RocNation.

“2019 gave us a year of wonderful abundance for which we are incredibly grateful,” Keltie says. “It also gave us a sick parent, never ending upheaval of our home during filming and remodeling, living in separate cities for our careers, a devastating miscarriage that we struggled to keep private that was followed almost instantly by the gut-wrenching news that TV focus groups found me unrelatable because I wasn’t a mother.”

Keltie and Chris Knight
Courtesy Keltie Knight and Chris Knight
Chris and Keltie Knight
Courtesy Keltie Knight and Chris Knight

“This seemed like a good time to wrap up our first decade together and usher in our next decade by renewing our vows,” she adds.

RELATED: Keltie Knight Opens Up About Her ‘Near Death Experience’ After a Terrible Car Accident

The couple chose to say “I do” again while vacationing on the exclusive East African island.

For the intimate ceremony, Keltie wore a floor-length, white gown designed by Grace Loves Lace and a cape. To match the romantic island vibes of their celebration, Keltie finished off her understated look with a pair of sandals.

Chris and Keltie Knight
Courtesy Keltie Knight and Chris Knight
Keltie Knight 

RELATED: Inside the Decade’s Most Talked About Moments in Music

For the occasion — which comes nearly two years after Keltie was involved in a terrifying car accident — Chris prepared handwritten vows for his wife of six years.

Over the holidays, Keltie shared sweet photos of the couple enjoying their vacation. Wrote the host on a snap of her sharing a kiss with her husband: “manifesting lots of this in 2020.”

  • with reporting by MELODY CHIU
Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.