Kelsey Grammer Talks Possible Frasier Reboot: ‘The Odds Right Now Are Probably About 40-60’

While there’s clearly some interest in a Frasier reboot, it remains to be seen whether Dr. Frasier Crane will be making a return to television anytime soon.

“I don’t know,” Kelsey Grammer said Thursday when asked about whether the series would make a comeback on the Today show.

“We’re talking to some writers about it,” the 63-year-old actor continued, adding that “the odds right now are probably about 40-60.”

“We’ll see,” he added, explaining that they’re still in the development process. “We’ve listened to a couple of takes, we have a couple of ideas that might work out.”

Kelsey Grammer Matthew Eisman/Getty

However, Grammer said he has no interest in picking up where the the beloved NBC series left off when it went off the air in 2004.

“I don’t want to go back to the apartment and pretend I never left Seattle,” he shared. “Hats off to Will and Grace, but I don’t want to do that.”

In an interview with ABC Radio, the actor also explained that in order for the series to come back, they had to “invent some reason for it all to sort of unwind again,” and that it “needs to be really good.”

Deadline reported last month that Grammer had been taking a series of meetings in order to brainstorm what the potential reboot could be about.

The outlet also reported that the series would not take place in Seattle, but somewhere new.

Kelsey Grammer and John Mahoney NBC-TV/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Frasier was on air for 11 seasons, from 1993 to 2004.

The series also starred David Hyde Pierce, who played Dr. Frasier Crane’s brother Niles, as well as the late John Mahoney, who played the father of Grammer’s character.

“John actually played my father longer than I knew my own father, so he was more like my dad,” Grammer said after Mahoney died in February during a visit to The Talk.

In a previous statement to PEOPLE, Grammer said about Mahoney’s passing: “He was my father. I loved him.”