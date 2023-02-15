Kelsey Grammer Shares Details on Boston-Set 'Frasier' Revival — Including Whether He'll Be Revisiting 'Cheers' Bar

Kelsey Grammer could return to his roots.

The Frasier star teased the continued existence of the beloved Cheers bar on Wednesday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna while promoting the film Jesus Revolution. He didn't confirm or deny the bar will appear in the new series, saying, "there's mention of a certain bar," but "I had heard it had gone kind of [belly up]."

"Someone recently told me they were there, so I guess it still may be happening," he added of the pub.

Grammer, 67, also teased the Frasier revival as "Frasier's fourth act" after he tried to start a life in Chicago. "We've shot two already and the audience seems to be pretty responsive," he said.

Later in his life, Frasier Crane is "a little more mature," Grammer continued. "He's got a little more wisdom about him but he's a little bit silly and takes certain things more seriously than most people do. That's his character. And it's been really fun to play him again."

So far, the plot of the Frasier revival is still somewhat of a mystery. What's known is that the psychologist and talk show host will take his skills out of Seattle — to a new city. At the start of February, the location was revealed as Boston.

NBCU Photo Bank

In November, Grammer told PEOPLE what they can expect to see from the new storyline. "He's our brave little soldier that continues on in life, finding new challenges and a new love and new people and a new city and stuff like that," Grammer said.

He also addressed that not all original cast members will return, including show patriarch John Mahoney, who died in 2018.

"I'm really very excited about it, and we'll certainly always honor the past. We have to honor the fact that John Mahoney died and that Martin is no longer with us. We'll be dealing with that for sure."

On Wednesday, Grammer also shared details about the show's additional absences on Live with Kelly and Ryan. "Jane [Leeves] and David [Hyde Pierce] and Peri [Gilpin] were sort of on the fence and we couldn't quite make it all happen. In the end it turned out to be a great thing," Grammer said. "Frasier's going back to Boston to tie up some loose ends in his life."

There's no set premiere date for the Frasier revival. Original episodes of the series are now streaming on Hulu.