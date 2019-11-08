Frasier fans, mark your calendars!

During a sit-down interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Kelsey Grammer revealed details about the sitcom’s upcoming reboot, including what the show will focus on and that he expects it to hit airwaves in mid-2020.

“We’ve got it hatched. We’ve hatched the plan, what we think is the right way to go,” Grammer, 64, told host Graham Bensinger. “We’re sort of on standby a little bit. Working out a couple of possible network deals that we’re circling. Frasier is sort of in a second position to that at this point. So there’s still stuff going on. But a revisit to Frasier, Frasier’s world is I think definitely going to come.”

The actor starred as Dr. Frasier Crane on the beloved NBC series, which ran for 11 seasons, from 1993 to 2004. While Grammer didn’t reveal too much about the reboot, he did say that the series will be based in a new city and will touch on Frasier’s ongoing desire to find love.

“We’ll see how people respond to it because it’s not going to be the same place, it’s not going to be Seattle. It’s not going to be the same Frasier — it’s going to be the man in his next iteration. Hopefully that’ll be something people like watching. But I think it’ll be funny,” he said.

“It’s still his search for love, for one thing. I think that’ll always go on with Frasier. But a connection with his son,” he added.

As to when the reboot will air? Grammer said the revival should be ready next year.

“Airtime? Probably late summer next year, I would guess,” he said. “It’s ready to go. We just gotta sort of staff it and find somebody that wants to give us money for it.”

In August 2018, Grammer told the Today show that he was “talking to some writers about it,” and said that “the odds right now are probably about 40-60.”

“We’ll see,” he added, explaining that they were still in the development process. “We’ve listened to a couple of takes, we have a couple of ideas that might work out.”

And speaking with PEOPLE Now in February, Grammer said that he was listening to a few pitches from writers, but was planning to make a move within the “next month or two.”

Until recently, Grammer had said he couldn’t see himself revisiting the role.

“Part of it was the Roseanne revival. … When Murphy Brown came back … and when Will & Grace came back, I thought, well, it would be worth it,” Grammer told Bensinger about why he was willing to do the reboot. “I’ve always wanted to be honest. I didn’t think Frasier should be in exactly the same place as he was 12 years ago. So we’ve changed that.”

For Grammer, “the idea that there might be another act in his life, because certainly his life is,” he explained about the appeal to return. “People used to ask, ‘Could you have done it for more time?’ And I say well yeah, because life is always surprising. People go on. You get up the next day, it’s a different life, isn’t it? And so I thought you could always tell stories about that.”

While Grammer said the original series wrapped “on a high,” he’s now ready for more.

“We just ended it because that’s where contracts were up and 11 seasons seemed like the right kind of amount of time for it to be on the air. And so we ended on a high and what we thought was a good storypoint to end on and a hopeful stepping off place. All those things were enough to propel him into a new kind of life,” he said. “And so this new idea would be based upon the fact that he was still alive.”