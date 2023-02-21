Kelsey Grammer Praises 'Radiant' Late Costar and Friend Kirstie Alley: 'She Was So Honest in Her Emotions'

"She was always beautiful. She just had that thing about her," Kelsey Grammer said as he paid tribute to Kirstie Alley while on The Rachael Ray Show

Published on February 21, 2023 11:54 PM

Kelsey Grammer is remembering his friend and costar Kirstie Alley as a beautiful talent.

Alley died shortly after being diagnosed with cancer in December at the age of 71.

More than two months later, Grammer, 68, reflected on his friendship with his late Cheers costar during an appearance on The Rachael Ray Show to air on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

"I loved Kirstie," said Grammer. "She was always beautiful. She just had that thing about her. She was a radiant human being and that came through her."

Added Grammer: "She knew how to love. She was so honest in her emotions all the time."

CHEERS -- "The Crane Mutiny" Episode 5 -- Air Date 10/29/1987 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane, Kirstie Alley as Rebecca Howe (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

He recalled a time when he "got in trouble with the law" and Alley was there to support him.

"She showed up," he said. "She was one of the only ones who really showed up ... to be supportive and that was magnificent."

Grammer went on to remember Alley as "a wonderful person. She always made me laugh. Everything she did made me giggle. The first time I went to her house there were lemurs living on the property and I thought, only in Kirstie world."

He shared that he was supposed to see Alley at a friend's book signing event.

"Kirstie was noticeably missing and about a week later she was gone," Grammer said.

Ray then told Grammer, "I'm just blessed that I even knew her and I'm thrilled that you shared some of those thoughts with us. Thank you, my friend."

RELATED VIDEO: Remembering Actress Kirstie Alley

Alley died on Dec. 5, 2022.

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," her children True and Lillie Parker confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," they said. "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

