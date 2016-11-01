The episode, which is being filmed this week, is scheduled to air in early January

Before there was Mitchell and Cam, there was Keifth and Cam.

There are three important things you should know about Keifth. One, his name isn’t actually Keith and that’s a typo. Two, he’s a circus ringmaster. And three, he’ll be played by Kelsey Grammer.

The Frasier vet will guest star on the ABC comedy as the ex-boyfriend of Cam (Eric Stonestreet) in an upcoming episode of Modern Family, EW has learned.

Modern Family co-creator Christopher Lloyd worked with Grammer as an executive producer on Frasier. Lloyd and Modern’s other creator, Steven Levitan, also created Grammer’s short-lived Fox sitcom Back To You in the late aughts.

The episode, which is being filmed this week, is scheduled to air in early January.

Grammer is starring in the upcoming Amazon drama series The Last Tycoon, which is based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s last book, The Love of the Last Tycoon.