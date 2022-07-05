The Emmy winner says the script for the Frasier reboot's first episode is in "the final stages" with shooting expected to start this fall

Kelsey Grammer Says the Script for the Frasier Reboot's First Episode Is 'In the Final Stages'

Kelsey Grammer is ready to become Dr. Frasier Crane once again.

On Monday's episode of The Talk, the star, 67, opened up about what fans can expect from the upcoming Frasier reboot heading to Paramount+.

"We're in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of Frasier, and it looks pretty good," he told host Akbar Gbajabiamila. "I've had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so you know, I'm happy."

The Emmy-winning actor believes the key ingredient for the reboot is "actually Frasier."

"Honestly, it was always called that, so it's me," he joked. "The key is me or I am the key."

Grammer added that production on the television series is expected to begin this fall.

"There have been some conversations about [starting in] maybe October, maybe a little later," he explained. "There are a couple of other things coming up. We've developed a couple of other projects that look like they are going to shoot first."

Back in February 2021, Paramount+ announced that Frasier would be revived for the streaming service with Grammer reprising his iconic role.

"Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I'd like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world," Grammer said in a statement at the time. "I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane."

Grammer began playing the character in 1984 when he was introduced on Cheers as Diane Chambers' love interest. He also made special appearances on Wings, which was produced and created by Cheers veterans.

Grammer eventually went on to star on Frasier, which ran for 11 seasons and garnered 37 Emmys. The actor has won four Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes and a Screen Actors Guild Award for the role.

In a 2019 interview for In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Grammar opened up about the reboot — which he'd been trying to get off the ground for a few years.

"We've got it hatched. We've hatched the plan, what we think is the right way to go," Grammer told host Graham Bensinger. "We're sort of on standby a little bit. Working out a couple of possible network deals that we're circling. Frasier is sort of in a second position to that at this point. So there's still stuff going on. But a revisit to Frasier, Frasier's world is I think definitely going to come."

While Grammer didn't reveal too much about the reboot at the time, he revealed the series will be based in a new city and will touch on Frasier's ongoing desire to find love.