Kelsey and Camille Grammer's Daughter Mason, 18, Just Graduated High School

Camille Grammer is one proud mama!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumna's daughter Mason (with ex-husband Kelsey Grammer) graduated high school this month, celebrating the milestone with a drive-through ceremony.

"Congratulations @mason.grammer I love you so much! I’m so proud of you," Camille, 51, captioned a series of photos, which she shared to Instagram.

"Malibu High School class of 2020 drive thru graduation. #graduation #mhs2020 #covid19graduation #malibu," Camille wrote.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social-distancing guidelines, the Malibu High School graduation ceremony took place in a parking lot, where cars lined up and the 2020 graduates individually ascended a small stage to accept their diploma.

For the monumental moment, 18-year-old Mason donned a blue and white dress, which she paired with heels, and had her blonde locks styled straight.

"I guess I graduated today!" Mason captioned a set of photos of herself from the sunny day.

Camille and Kelsey, who divorced in 2011, also share 15-year-old son Jude.

Last June, Camille opened up about how her family grew closer after relocating to a trailer following the loss of her Malibu home that burned down in November 2018 in the deadly California wildfires.

“We spent more time together as a family,” she explained on the After Show following a RHOBH episode in June 2019. “Being in close quarters, you spend more time connecting with the people that you love.”

Following the loss of her home, Camille and Mason moved into the trailer, which she described as a double-wide and about 1,100 to 1,500 square feet. Son Jude was living with the Frasier actor.

Kelsey Grammer with son Jude and daughter Mason“We are on top of each other, it is a little too close for comfort at times,” she explained. “But my daughter Mason said to me, ‘I like being here, I like it.' ”

"It's tiny, she sleeps in the bottom bunk,” Camille added of Mason’s living conditions. “She is in a cocoon.”

Mason was also able to spend more time with Camille's new husband, David C. Meyer; the couple wed in Hawaii on October 20, 2018, as seen on an episode of RHOBH.

“We are eating dinner together, we are watching TV shows together,” Camille continued. “[Mason] is spending more time with her step-dad, my husband, and we are all getting along.”

“This is quality family time, and this is what we are having now,” she added. “That is a benefit from all this loss, this is something really good that came out of this.”

This past September, Mason celebrated her mother's birthday with a heartfelt tribute.