M*A*S*H* Star Kellye Nakahara Dies at 72 of Cancer Surrounded by Friends and Family

Kellye Nakahara

Actress Kellye Nakahara has died. She was 72.

Nakahara died on Saturday at her Pasadena, California home following her “fight” with cancer, a press release obtained by PEOPLE revealed.

“Kellye Nakahara Wallett succumbed to her fight with cancer surrounded by her family and close friends,” the press release states.

“And fight she did, with humor, spunk and laughter.”

Nakahara is survived by her son William, her daughter Nalani Wallet and her husband David Wallet, whom she married in 1968.

Nakahara is most known for her reoccurring role as Lt. Kellye Yamato on the hit series M.A.S.H.

The show followed staff of an army hospital during the Korean War as they use humor to escape the horror of the war. The series first aired in 1972 and went on for 11 seasons before ending in 1983.

Following news of her death, Nakahara’s former costars shared their favorite memories with the late star.

Image zoom Kellye Nakahara in M.A.S.H. courtesy Everett Collection

“She was a treasure. She was sunshine on the set. Sparkle. Laughter. Everyone loved her,” Loretta Switt, who played Maj. Margaret ‘Hot Lips’ Houlihan on the series, said in the press release.

“A light has gone out of the world. A light that spread love and joy and beauty in every place, every time and every dimension in which Kellye moved. May her memory continue to brighten our days,” Mike Farrell, who played Captain B.J. Hunnicutt, expressed.

“What a good, feeling person she always was. Sensitive, kind and talented. I think often how, without even trying, she gave life to that spunky, adorable character in ‘Hey Look Me Over.’ And how, as a person, she possessed so much more,” Alan Alda said.

Nakahara also appeared in Little House on the Prairie, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch and NYPD Blue.

Born in Oahu, Hawaii, Nakahara move to San Francisco to establish herself as a professional artist, according to the press release.

Image zoom Kellye Nakahara Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

It wasn’t until she met her husband David that she moved to Los Angeles. It was then that she embarked on a career in entertainment.

In addition to her career in Hollywood, Nakahara also served 8 years as the mayor’s appointee on the Pasadena Arts an Culture Commission.

She also sang with the California Philharmonic Chorale in Los Angeles, and served as the Artist-in-Residence, Artistic Advisor and Performance Coach for the Town Singers, a well-respected group, the Towne Singers perform to sell-out crowds for their annual Spring Concert, according to the press release.