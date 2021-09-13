Kelly Rowland's Merry Liddle Christmas Movies Continue on Lifetime — with a Bundle of Joy!
Merry Liddle Christmas Baby, the third in the Liddle franchise, is part of Lifetime's 2021 slate of star-studded holiday movies
First came love with 2019's Merry Liddle Christmas, then came marriage with last year's Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding. And now, Kelly Rowland's Lifetime holiday movie franchise is going to have a baby in the baby carriage, with Merry Liddle Christmas Baby!
PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Jacquie Liddle (Rowland) and her husband Tyler (Thomas Cadrot) are preparing for the arrival of their first child in the upcoming film. But theirs may not be the only new addition to the family.
According to Lifetime's official logline for the movie, "Jacquie's sister Treena (Latonya Williams) and her husband Julian (Jaime M. Callica) are thinking about adopting a baby themselves, and spirited, fashionista sister Kiera's (Bresha Webb) relationship with Chris (Nathan Witte) is heating up. With their family expanding in ways they could never have expected, the Liddles are headed for a crazy Christmas filled with merry mayhem and lots of love and laughter."
"Fans will be able to feel the love we have poured into this story as the Liddle family expands in so many fun and unexpected ways," teases Rowland, 40, who is also an executive producer on the film.
RELATED: Reba McEntire, Jana Kramer and Bunch of Bradys Turn Up in Lifetime's First Holiday Movie Teaser
"This movie just overflows with heart," Cadrot, 35, tells PEOPLE. "I think people will embrace the abundance of love and honesty that lie in each of the characters."
"I am so excited to be back with my Liddle family for Lifetime's first-ever holiday movie trilogy," Rowland tells PEOPLE. "Being able to continue to tell their story with our amazing cast and crew has been such a dream come true for all of us."
Adds Cadrot: "Reuniting with this cast truly felt like home. My castmates aren't coworkers, they're family. And I couldn't have found better leaders than Kelly Rowland and our director Kelly Fyffe-Marshall."
"I'm so excited to my back with my Liddle Family! We are having so much fun bringing you another Liddle Lifetime classic," says Webb, 37.
RELATED: Kelly Rowland Says 'Excitement Was Through the Roof' When Son Titan Met Baby Noah for the First Time
The first Liddle movie was inspired by Rowland's own Christmas catastrophe, and followed Jacquie, a successful tech entrepreneur, as her family descended on her pristine home and sparks flew with her handsome new neighbor, Tyler. In Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding, they planned their dream destination wedding.
Merry Liddle Christmas Baby arrives on Lifetime this holiday season.
