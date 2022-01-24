Kelly Rizzo Says the 'World Will Never Be the Same' After Death of 'Incredible Husband' Bob Saget

Kelly Rizzo is continuing to keep Bob Saget's memory alive after her husband's sudden death.

On Monday, the Eat Travel Rock blogger posted a photo to Instagram, showing the pair enjoying beverages while sitting on lounge chairs together.

"My incredible husband," Rizzo, 42, captioned the photo. "The world will never be the same."

Rizzo first met the Full House alum through a mutual friend in 2015. The couple started dating soon after and eventually tied the knot in Santa Monica, California, in 2018.

Saget — who also shares Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, with ex-wife, Sherri Kramer — died on Jan. 9 at age 65. He was found unconscious in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, after performing a stand-up set the previous evening.

kelly-rizzo-bob-saget

A source previously told PEOPLE that Rizzo spoke with Saget "in the early morning hours" after his stand-up show outside Jacksonville.

"He was so excited coming off of a great show and he sounded really happy," the insider said. "He was scheduled to fly home the next day."

"Kelly is completely devastated. Bob was her best friend and the love of her life. They were so happy together and so happy that they found each other," the source added. "They had the best marriage and they connected on such a deep level. She doesn't know how to go on without him."

When Rizzo first spoke out about Saget's passing, she called the comedian her "whole heart."

"Bob was my absolute everything. I am so completely shattered and in disbelief," she said in a statement. "I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers. When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."

bob saget, kelly rizzo Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo | Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Rizzo later shared a touching Instagram tribute to her late husband, where she wrote in part, "I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we'd ever been and change each other's lives forever."

"We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly," she added. "I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I'm so grateful for that."

Rizzo also honored Saget while speaking to Hoda Kotb on an episode of Today last week.

"He always was just so kind and loving to everybody. He was just the best man I've ever known in my life," Rizzo said. "He was just so kind and so wonderful, and everybody that was in his life knew it. And even anybody that would just casually meet him was like, 'Wow, this is a special guy.'"

Saget was laid to rest in a private funeral service held on Jan. 14.