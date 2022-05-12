Rizzo just hosted Saget's three adult daughters in her new home and warned them it's like a "museum" of their father

Kelly Rizzo Says Bob Saget Is 'Still My Husband' After Death: 'The Relationship Is Different Now'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Kelly Rizzo attends the "Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary" Premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Radio City Music Hall on June 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Bob Saget attends the "Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary" Premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Radio City Music Hall on June 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

As Kelly Rizzo continues to mourn her husband Bob Saget, she acknowledges it's a "changed relationship" but still feels very much married to the beloved comedian.

Rizzo joined Amanda Kloots — who also lost her husband Nick Cordero suddenly when the actor died of COVID complications in 2020 at age 41 — for a panel conversation on Wednesday when the women discussed grief and how they still feel connected to their late husbands.

"It's like, he's still my husband," Rizzo, 42, told Kloots, 40. "It's not like, 'Oh, he's my former husband.' It's like ... the relationship is different now. It's just — it is what it is."

She added that all loved ones who have passed are "still there" in her heart and mind.

bob saget, kelly rizzo Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo | Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Saget died unexpectedly in January while on a comedy tour in Orlando, Florida. An autopsy revealed the Full House alum, who was 65, died from head trauma consistent with some kind of fall.

She acknowledged to Kloots on Wednesday: "You'll notice I still don't say the D-word [death] — I say 'the day everything happened.'"

Aubrey Saget, Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo and Lara Saget Bob Saget with Kelly Rizzo, Aubrey Saget and Lara Saget | Credit: Leon Bennett/WireImage

Rizzo has since moved to a new home — but she keeps reminders of Saget wherever she can. "I mean, I still talk to him and I have his pictures everywhere," she said.

She also opened up about Saget's three adult daughters' visit to her new home recently.

"His girls came to stay with me for you know, the first time since I moved into the new house just this last week, and they walked in and I was like, 'So it's kind of like a museum to your dad, so don't freak out but yes, he's everywhere,'" she shared.

She continued, "And then they'll catch me like talking to a picture every once in a while, and they're like 'Stepmommy Kelly, are you okay?'"

Rizzo added that her relationship with Saget's daughters has been important as she has moved through her grief in the last few months.

"I know Bob would want me to be there for his girls," she told Kloots during the panel discussion. "I'm not as focused on my own grief when I'm trying to help them or support them or be there for them. When I'm doing little things to try to make them happy, it kind of takes me out of my head. And I'm also at the same time being like, 'Oh, this would make Bob so happy, just knowing that I'm trying to make them happy.'"

Bob Saget Bob Saget | Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

