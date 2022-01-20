"Everything reminds me of him," Kelly Rizzo told Today's Hoda Kotb in an interview broadcast Thursday

Kelly Rizzo Reveals Last Text She Received from Late Husband Bob Saget: 'It Was Just All Love'

Kelly Rizzo is looking back on her last time speaking with her late love Bob Saget.

In a conversation with Today's Hoda Kotb, which aired on Thursday morning, Rizzo, 42, spoke of Saget's kindness and love for others, as well as the last text she received from her husband before his sudden death on Jan. 9.

When asked by Kotb, 57, about the "last conversation, last connection" she had with Saget, Rizzo explained that she was thankful the pair's last messages to each other were filled with love.

"I was just very grateful that it was all, 'I love you so much.' I think I said, 'I love you dearly,' and he said, 'I love you endlessly,' " she recalled.

Added Rizzo: "I said, 'I can't wait to see you tomorrow.' And then, you know, it was just all very — it was just all love."

Saget died suddenly at age 65 earlier this month. His body was found in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, following a stand-up performance outside of Jacksonville the night prior.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the Fuller House star, who met Rizzo in 2015 and wed three years later in 2018, spoke to his wife "in the early morning hours on Sunday" after his stand-up show.

Saget "was so excited coming off of a great show and he sounded really happy. He was scheduled to fly home the next day," the source said. When Rizzo didn't hear from him on Jan. 9, she called the hotel and security was sent up to the room.

In addition to Rizzo, the actor and comedian is survived by his three daughters — Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29 — whom he shares with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

Following Saget's death, Rizzo spoke about her spouse in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

"My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she said. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

The Eat Travel Rock blogger continued, "When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."

During her Today interview, Rizzo also spoke about how she is still trying to come to terms with the loss of her beloved husband.

"I was just telling some of my family that today's a little bit — there's a little bit more of a sense of calm," she said. "I think you get to a point where your body will just physically not let you cry anymore, or at least all day."

"Still, every second is horrible, but you start to come to terms with it a little bit," Rizzo continued. "So I think I'm possibly getting there, or I'm just numb. I can't tell what it is right now."

Rizzo also explained that it is "impossible" not to reflect on her relationship with Saget, which she described as being filled with love — and lots of laughter.