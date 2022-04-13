The comedians, who both died this year, had a unique bond

Kelly Rizzo Pays Tribute to Gilbert Gottfried and His Connection to Bob Saget: 'Special Friendship'

Kelly Rizzo is honoring her late husband's dear friend.

Bob Saget's widow posted a tribute to comedian Gilbert Gottfried and the special bond he had with her husband. In a tweet, Rizzo, 42, sent love to his family.

"Bob loved Gilbert so dearly, they had a special friendship," she wrote. "As he did with everyone in this photo."

Rizzo uploaded an Instagram picture of Saget, Gottfried, Norm Macdonald and Jeffery Ross. The photo was originally uploaded to Gottfried's Instagram in August 2020.

"And sending my love to my wonderful friend Jeff as Gilbert's loss is beyond painful for him," she added.

"Thinking of Dara his amazing & strong wife right now. Much love & support to his family."

Gottfried died from complications of a rare muscle disease on Tuesday, his publicist confirmed to PEOPLE. "Beloved and iconic comedian Gilbert Gottfried passed away at 2:35 p.m. ET on April 12, 2022, from Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II," they said. He was 67 at the time of his death.

The actor and comedian was best known for his legendary voice, which he lent to Iago in Aladdin, as well as other projects like PBS Kids series Cyberchase. In recent years, Gottfried had a podcast called Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast! The latest episode aired on April 4.

Saget and Gottfried had a longstanding friendship and often crossed paths in the comedy world. In August, Gottfried stopped by Saget's podcast, Bob Saget's Here For You.

Gottfried shared a note about his friend Saget after the Full House star's untimely passing due to head trauma in January.