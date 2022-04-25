Kelly Rizzo Opens Up About What's 'Been Helpful' After Husband Bob Saget's Death

"Found a fun little hike in the new neighborhood," wrote Kelly Rizzo, opening up about how she's dealing with the loss of her late husband Bob Saget after his death in January

Kelly Rizzo is finding ways to cope with the death of her late husband Bob Saget.

As the actress, 42, enjoyed an afternoon hike to the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles on Sunday, she opened up on Instagram about the ways she's dealing with her loss after Saget died in January at age 65 due to head trauma.

"Found a fun little hike in the new neighborhood. Some things that have been helpful lately: Hikes, being outdoors, changes of scenery, exploring new parts of town, new friends, spending time with 'Bob' people (iykyk) and developing a healthy coffee addiction," Rizzo wrote in the caption. "Any of these things resonate with you if you've gone through a loss?"

She previously reminisced about how she and Saget spent rainy days, sharing black-and-white photo of the Fuller House star holding an umbrella above his head, which was originally posted by friend and fellow comedian Jeff Ross.

"I had the best rainy day friend. Rainy days were our fave bc we would watch our 'programs' while cuddling on the couch all day," Rizzo wrote.

Saget died at age 65 on Jan. 9. The beloved star was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, one day after performing a comedy show outside of Jacksonville.

A report from the Orange County Medical Examiner, previously obtained by PEOPLE, stated that Saget had likely fallen backward and died from blunt head trauma. No drugs or alcohol were involved. An incident report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office later stated that the department was not able to reach any definitive conclusion as to the cause for his fatal injury.

Following Saget's death, Rizzo and his three adult daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — filed a lawsuit against Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office, in an effort to prevent the release of certain documents tied to the actor's death. The family won a permanent injunction barring public release of the most explicit photos taken as part of the death investigation.

"My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," Rizzo shared in a statement after his death. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

The Eat Travel Rock blogger added: "When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."