John Mayer and Jeff Ross went live on Instagram Wednesday to share touching tributes about Bob Saget while picking up his Prius from the LAX parking garage

Kelly Rizzo Thanks John Mayer, Jeff Ross for Retrieving Bob Saget's Car: 'No Words for How Much This Meant'

On Wednesday, Ross went live on Mayer's Instagram while they were driving on the freeway after picking up Saget's Prius, which the late actor had parked at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) prior to his flight to Florida.

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday, after his stand-up comedy performance at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, outside of Jacksonville, on the night before. The beloved comedian was 65.

Mayer, 44, and Ross, 56, drove Saget's car as they tearfully spoke on the live stream about their friend, the qualities that made Saget special and the memories they'll never forget.

Later that evening, Rizzo, 42, reshared Mayer's touching video and revealed that their gesture meant more than she could ever explain.

"No words for how much this meant to me," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "These two men have been holding me up and taking care of me (along with many other incredible people who loved my husband more than anything)."

Rizzo, who met Saget in 2015 and wed three years later in 2018, added, "But these two, driving our little Prius that Bob left at the airport, home, was such a solid. And I'm happy it gave them some time to ruminate and share their love of Bob with all who watched. The Prius is now home."

Following news of Saget's death on Sunday, Rizzo released a statement about her husband, which was obtained by PEOPLE on Monday.

"My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she shared. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

The Eat Travel Rock blogger continued, "When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."

Rizzo has also been resharing tributes from their friends and Saget's costars on her Instagram Story.

Mike Young, Saget's close friend and touring partner, recently told PEOPLE that the actor's commitment to his wife was evident.

"It was a great relationship and they were perfect for each other because they're just two neurotic people living under one roof," Young said. "I mean, they're awesome together and they're hilarious together and she's like, the perfect person that could handle Bob."

"Bob was so happy and he talked about her all the time," he continued. "It hurts because as much as she has to share him with the whole world, she knows damn well that he was hers and that was it and he was all about her. He loves her to death."