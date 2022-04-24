Kelly Rizzo Remembers Sweet Moment with Late Husband Bob Saget: 'The Best Rainy Day Friend'

"Rainy days were our fave bc we would watch our 'programs' while cuddling on the couch all day," Rizzo wrote in an Instagram Story along with a red broken-heart emoji

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Kelly Rizzo attends the "Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary" Premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Radio City Music Hall on June 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Bob Saget attends the "Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary" Premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Radio City Music Hall on June 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Kelly Rizzo attends the "Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary" Premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Radio City Music Hall on June 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Bob Saget attends the "Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary" Premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Radio City Music Hall on June 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Kelly Rizzo is remembering some of the sweet moments she shared with late husband Bob Saget more than three months after his sudden death.

On social media on Saturday, Rizzo posted a black-and-white photo of the comedian and actor standing outside in the rain while holding up an umbrella and smiling.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I had the best rainy day friend. Rainy days were our fave bc [because] we would watch our 'programs' while cuddling on the couch all day," Rizzo, 42, wrote in an Instagram Story along with a red broken-heart emoji.

The photo of Saget was initially shared from his longtime friend and stand-up comedian Jeffrey Ross' Instagram account. On Saturday, Ross posted the photo and two others of him and Saget together.

Kelly Rizzo Mourns Late Bob Saget. https://www.instagram.com/eattravelrock Credit: Kelly Rizzo/Instagram

Ross, like Rizzo, wrote that Saget was great even in bad weather.

"Bob was a rainy day friend. Get yourself one," Ross captioned his post.

Saget died at age 65 on Jan. 9. The beloved star was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, one day after performing a comedy show outside of Jacksonville.

A report from the Orange County Medical Examiner, previously obtained by PEOPLE, stated that Saget had likely fallen backward and died from blunt head trauma. No drugs or alcohol were involved. An incident report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office later stated that the department was not able to reach any definitive conclusion as to the cause for his fatal injury.

Following Saget's death, Rizzo and his three adult daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — filed a lawsuit against Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office, in an effort to prevent the release of certain documents tied to the actor's death. The family won a permanent injunction barring public release of the most explicit photos taken as part of the death investigation.

Since his death, Rizzo has shared memories of the two together on social media.

Earlier this month, she posted a video featuring her and Saget in the car, bopping their head to "Please Don't Go" by Mike Posner. The clip's caption read, "Finally goin' on a vacation! Should've agreed on a destination first..."

"From one year ago exactly. We had so much fun making these silly videos together," Rizzo wrote along with the sweet clip. "They make me so happy and so sad at the same time to relive them… but even if it's painful it still puts a smile on my face, and I know that's what he would want."