Kelly Rizzo Marks 2 Months Since Late Husband Bob Saget's Death: 'A Very Weird New Universe'

"How can it be 2 months without you?? But also it feels like yesterday you were here — and it still also feels like you never left?" Kelly Rizzo wrote

Kelly Rizzo is remembering her late husband, Bob Saget, two months after his death.

On Wednesday, Rizzo, 42, posted a photo on Instagram in honor of Saget, who died at age 65 on Jan. 9. In the image, the couple posed arm-in-arm together as Rizzo lovingly looked up at her late husband, who was smiling at the camera.

"Two whole months. I've experienced that now time means nothing and everything at the same time," she began the post. "You count the weeks, and the months, they're strange and surreal milestones."

"How can it be 2 months without you??" Rizzo continued of Saget, whom she met in 2015 and married three years later. "But also it feels like yesterday you were here — and it still also feels like you never left?"

Concluding her tribute post, Rizzo told her followers, "I like to say it's all a very weird new universe. Learning how to navigate it is quite the journey 💫."

The beloved Full House star was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, one day after performing a comedy show outside of Jacksonville.

A report from the Orange County Medical Examiner, previously obtained by PEOPLE, stated that Saget had likely fallen backward and died from blunt head trauma.

Since his death, Rizzo and Saget's three adult daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — have filed a lawsuit against Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office, in an effort to prevent the release of documents tied to the actor's death.

Saget's family has since been granted the emergency motion for a temporary injunction, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE last month. The move legally prohibits the case's defendants from releasing further materials tied to Saget's death records, including photographs and audio recordings.

As Rizzo continues to grieve, she has honored her late husband several times on social media.

She previously spoke out in a touching tribute on Instagram, writing in part, "How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we'd ever been and change each other's lives forever."

In February, on the one-month anniversary of Saget's death, Rizzo shared a video of the couple and told her followers, "Bob truly lived life to its fullest. He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me, 'Look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible.'"

Last week, Rizzo posted a series of videos on her Instagram Story, where she detailed her grieving process and discussed how Saget would've responded to the millions of tributes that have poured in since his death.

"This whole grief thing is something that I've learned recently. A lot of people don't really understand, don't really like to talk about it, it's not a very fun topic, but it's something that at one point or another, we all go through," the Eat Travel Rock blogger stated in the clip. "And even though I'm still very new to this world, I feel I've kinda had a crash course in it. Especially doing it very publicly, it adds a whole other level."

"I can assure you that the kindness you all have shown has been a little bright spot and has made this a bit easier," she continued. "The thing that has really helped is seeing how much you all loved Bob because this outpouring is something like, I don't think anybody has ever seen."

"Seeing how much of an impact he had on all your lives is life-changing and [it's] just immeasurable how much it means to all of us, and especially how much I know it would mean to Bob," Rizzo added. "He thought he was pretty well-liked [but] I don't think he had any idea that it was to this extent how much of a difference he truly made, and so that is what I am so grateful for."

On Tuesday, Rizzo celebrated International Women's Day by sharing some words of wisdom that she has personally learned throughout the last two months.

"Happy International Women's Day. Ladies, you got this," she captioned the Instagram shot. "Even when the road is rocky, you can still find some sunshine and blue skies."